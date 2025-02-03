NHL News and Rumors

David Pastrnak named NHL First Star of the Month

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic was named the NHL First Star of the Month for January according to nhl.com. In 14 games, Pastrnak had 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points.

In Depth Look at Pastrnak’s stats

Pastrnak had a point in 12 of his 14 games. In four of the 14 games, he had three points. Pastrnak was recognized despite being a -4. Also during the month of January, he had four penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 59 shots on goal, six power-play points, 13 hits, three blocked shots and two faceoff wins.

Pastrnak’s 11 goals were tied for the most in the NHL. The only other player with 11 goals was Carolina Hurricanes centre Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Pastrnak had the fourth most assists with 13. He was behind Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner of Markham, Ontario, Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia, and Utah Hockey Club centre Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri. Marner and Kucherov had 15 assists, and Keller had 14 assists.

The 24 points Pastrnak had in January led all players. Eighteen of Pastrnak’s 24 points were even strength.

Game-Winning Goal

Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in January came against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. He scored from defenseman Mason Lohrei of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and center Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden with two seconds left in the extra period in a 4-3 Boston win on January 11.

Battling for a playoff spot

The Bruins are at 26 wins, 22 regulation losses and six losses in extra time. With 58 points, they are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Boston actually has the same number of points as the eighth place Tampa Bay Lightning. However, Tampa Bay has three games in hand.

One area of concern for the Bruins at this time is goals for and against. They have scored 149 times, but have given up 175 goals, the second most in the Atlantic Division. Only the Buffalo Sabres (177 goals) have given up more.

Topics  
Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Josh Morrissey

Winnipeg Jets beat Washington Capitals in battle of NHL’s best

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  33min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak records 18th NHL career regular season hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
jan-27-2025-san-jose-california-usa-san-jose
Sharks trade Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci to Stars
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25109483_168396541_lowres-2
Golden Knights sign left winger Brandon Saad
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings
Canucks trade J.T. Miller to Rangers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Yanni Gourde
Kraken center Yanni Gourde out long term with sports hernia surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18137479_168396541_lowres-2
Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka record hat tricks in Sabres win over Bruins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top