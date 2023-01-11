NHL News and Rumors

David Pastrnak named NHL First Star of the Week to begin 2023

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czechia was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the Week from January 2-8, 2023. In four games, he had seven goals and one assist for eight points. Pastrnak was a +7 with six penalty minutes, two power-play goals, one game-winning goal, and 22 shots on goal. The Bruins were also perfect over the week, as they won all four games.

Two-goal game against the Kings

After not registering a point in his first game of the week in a 2-1 Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park, Pastrnak scored twice on Thursday in a 5-2 Bruins win over the Los Angeles Kings. He tied the game at one from Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, New York at 6:26 of the second period. Pastrnak then completed the scoring at 17:33 of the third period with an unassisted marker into an empty net.

Two-goal game against the Sharks

Pastrnak scored the last two goals of the game in the Bruins’s 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on January 7. He scored the game-winning goal on the power-play from Marchand and McAvoy at 16:45 of the second period to put the Bruins up 3-2. Then Pastrnak scored from Canadians Patrice Bergeron of Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec and Marchand at the nine minute mark of the third period to put the Bruins up 4-2.

Hat Trick against the Ducks

Pastrnak registered his 15th NHL hat trick (13th in the regular season) on January 8, in a 7-1 Bruins win over the Anaheim Ducks. He opened the scoring at 3:49 of the first period from David Krejci of Sternberk, Czechia and Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czechia. Pastrnak then scored at 11:56 of the second period on the power play from Bergeron to put the Bruins up 3-1, and then scored at 12:13 of the second period from Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, Massachusetts and Krejci to put the Bruins up 4-1. Pastrnak also had an assist on a game-winning goal by Krejci at 9:46 of the first period.

 

Topics  
Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
