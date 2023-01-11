David Pastrnak named NHL First Star of the Week to begin 2023

David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czechia was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the Week from January 2-8, 2023. In four games, he had seven goals and one assist for eight points. Pastrnak was a +7 with six penalty minutes, two power-play goals, one game-winning goal, and 22 shots on goal. The Bruins were also perfect over the week, as they won all four games.

Two-goal game against the Kings

After not registering a point in his first game of the week in a 2-1 Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park, Pastrnak scored twice on Thursday in a 5-2 Bruins win over the Los Angeles Kings. He tied the game at one from Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, New York at 6:26 of the second period. Pastrnak then completed the scoring at 17:33 of the third period with an unassisted marker into an empty net.

Two-goal game against the Sharks

Pastrnak scored the last two goals of the game in the Bruins’s 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on January 7. He scored the game-winning goal on the power-play from Marchand and McAvoy at 16:45 of the second period to put the Bruins up 3-2. Then Pastrnak scored from Canadians Patrice Bergeron of Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec and Marchand at the nine minute mark of the third period to put the Bruins up 4-2.

Hat Trick against the Ducks

Pastrnak registered his 15th NHL hat trick (13th in the regular season) on January 8, in a 7-1 Bruins win over the Anaheim Ducks. He opened the scoring at 3:49 of the first period from David Krejci of Sternberk, Czechia and Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czechia. Pastrnak then scored at 11:56 of the second period on the power play from Bergeron to put the Bruins up 3-1, and then scored at 12:13 of the second period from Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, Massachusetts and Krejci to put the Bruins up 4-1. Pastrnak also had an assist on a game-winning goal by Krejci at 9:46 of the first period.