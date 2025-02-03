NHL News and Rumors

David Pastrnak records 18th NHL career regular season hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins center David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic recorded his 20th career National Hockey League hat trick and 18th career National Hockey League regular season hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Bruins win over the New York Rangers at Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It should be noted that Pastrnak’s other two hat tricks came in the playoffs.

Inside Look at the Three Goal Game

Pastrnak put the Bruins up 2-1 with two minutes and 51 seconds left in the first period. Matthew Poitras of Ajax, Ontario and defenseman Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs, Colorado had the assists. The Bruins went up 5-2 at 1:21 of the third period from Poitras and then scored an empty netter with three minutes and 22 seconds left in the third period to close out the scoring. Morgan Geekie of Strathclair, Manitoba had the lone assist.

This was Pastrnak’s first hat trick of the 2024-25 NHL season. In an interesting statistic, this was the first time in 2025 that Pastrnak had three goals in a game and four points in a game. That statistic is surprising when you consider the fact that Pastrnak did not have a hat trick or four point game in January when he was the January First Star of the Month.

Pastrnak’s assist against the Rangers opened the scoring. It was a power-play assist on a goal by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, New York.

This was the second time this season that Pastrnak had a four point game. He had one goal and three assists in a 5-1 Bruins win over the Vancouver Canucks on December 14.

Pastrnak in 2024-25

In 54 games, Pastrnak has 27 goals and 38 assists for 65 points. He is a -3 with 28 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 221 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 11 blocked shots, 34 hits, 30 takeaways, and 74 giveaways. Pastrnak’s 221 shots on goal leads the National Hockey League.

Topics  
Boston Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Josh Morrissey

Winnipeg Jets beat Washington Capitals in battle of NHL’s best

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  33min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak records 18th NHL career regular season hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
jan-27-2025-san-jose-california-usa-san-jose
Sharks trade Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci to Stars
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25109483_168396541_lowres-2
Golden Knights sign left winger Brandon Saad
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings
Canucks trade J.T. Miller to Rangers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Yanni Gourde
Kraken center Yanni Gourde out long term with sports hernia surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18137479_168396541_lowres-2
Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka record hat tricks in Sabres win over Bruins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top