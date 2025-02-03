David Pastrnak records 18th NHL career regular season hat trick

Boston Bruins center David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic recorded his 20th career National Hockey League hat trick and 18th career National Hockey League regular season hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Bruins win over the New York Rangers at Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It should be noted that Pastrnak’s other two hat tricks came in the playoffs.

Inside Look at the Three Goal Game

Pastrnak put the Bruins up 2-1 with two minutes and 51 seconds left in the first period. Matthew Poitras of Ajax, Ontario and defenseman Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs, Colorado had the assists. The Bruins went up 5-2 at 1:21 of the third period from Poitras and then scored an empty netter with three minutes and 22 seconds left in the third period to close out the scoring. Morgan Geekie of Strathclair, Manitoba had the lone assist.

This was Pastrnak’s first hat trick of the 2024-25 NHL season. In an interesting statistic, this was the first time in 2025 that Pastrnak had three goals in a game and four points in a game. That statistic is surprising when you consider the fact that Pastrnak did not have a hat trick or four point game in January when he was the January First Star of the Month.

Pastrnak’s assist against the Rangers opened the scoring. It was a power-play assist on a goal by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, New York.

This was the second time this season that Pastrnak had a four point game. He had one goal and three assists in a 5-1 Bruins win over the Vancouver Canucks on December 14.

Pastrnak in 2024-25

In 54 games, Pastrnak has 27 goals and 38 assists for 65 points. He is a -3 with 28 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 221 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 11 blocked shots, 34 hits, 30 takeaways, and 74 giveaways. Pastrnak’s 221 shots on goal leads the National Hockey League.