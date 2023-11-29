David Seaman Interview: Ivan Toney could be Arsenal’s Erling Haaland; No chance of Arteta leaving Arsenal if Man City come calling

Ivan Toney could be Arsenal’s Erling Haaland

In an exclusive interview with TheSportsDaily.com, David Seaman reveals why he thinks Brentford striker Ivan Toney would fit perfectly into Arsenal’s front line.

The ex-Gunners keeper also comments on the likelihood of Mikel Arteta being tempted to rejoin Manchester City and spoke about the greatest saves of his 22-year career.

Interview Highlights:

Why Arsenal should sign Ivan Toney in upcoming January transfer window

Seaman would hate to see Mikel Arteta replace Pep Guardiola at Man City

Tough decision on the greatest save of his trophy-laden goalkeeping career

Arsenal have been linked with a January move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is currently serving a ban for betting offences and David Seaman reckons he could have a similar impact to that of Erling Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City;

David Seaman: “I would imagine that Arteta would be looking at it [signing Toney in January], especially with the injuries that Gabriel Jesus is suffering. Toney is good, he’s strong in the air, but he’s good with his feet as well. I’m comparing it to when Haaland came to Manchester City. People were asking why they needed a striker like that. They were already scoring the most goals in the league and winning the title without him, but then you see the impact he had. A big target man like him, who guarantees goals could certainly work at Arsenal.”

No chance of Arteta leaving Arsenal if Man City come calling

Arteta was Pep Guardiola’s protege at Manchester City before leaving to take charge at Arsenal in 2019 but Seaman rubbished speculation that the he could be tempted by a move back North if his former boss decided to walk away;

Seaman: “I don’t even want to go there. I would hate to see that. Even when he was having a few bad runs at the beginning, I was saying to everybody trust the process. When I started to go into coaching and I could see stuff he was doing on the training ground, it was really good. Luckily he won the FA Cup in his first season and that gave him a little bit more credit because he’s got that trophy in the bag already. If we hadn’t won that, who knows what might have happened, but Arsenal stuck with him. We saw the passion that he showed after the game against Newcastle – it’s like he’s burning even brighter, and that will galvanise the players even further. So we’re not talking about him leaving at all.”

Best save of my career came at 39 years old

David Seaman played over 1000 games in his distinguished career but his most memorable save came against Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final, just as his playing days were coming to a close;

Seaman: “There are quite a few memorable saves; the penalty shootout against Sampdoria, the Spain save, the Scotland save that obviously led to Paul Gascoigne scoring that memorable goal. But yeah, the big one against Sheffield United is probably the best. It was my 1000th game, I was 39 when I made it, so I was getting towards the end of my career and a lot of people were asking ‘is he still good enough?’ Obviously I’ve got a couple of big, high profile mistakes like the Ronaldinho one but they’re part of being a goalkeeper – it’s about how you react after that.”