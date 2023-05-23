David Shaw Says Caleb Williams is as Good of an NFL Prospect as Andrew Luck

Former Standford Head Coach had high praise for the USC QB.

Andrew Luck is widely regarded as one of the best NFL prospects of his generation. After playing under head coach David Shaw at Stanford, Luck was selected as the first overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts. Since then, teams have been on the lookout for a similar talent. According to Shaw, their search might be over with the emergence of Caleb Williams, who is expected to declare for the NFL Draft after the 2023 season.

“There’s only one 10 out of 10 that I have seen,” Shaw said on the Move The Sticks podcast. “That’s Andrew Luck. When Trevor Lawrence came out, I thought he was the best since Andrew. Caleb Williams is the best since Andrew. If he’s not a 10, he’s a 9.9999999… He’s special. To me, it’s Andrew one in this generation and Caleb Williams two. I don’t know if there is a close number three. This guy is different.”

Comparisons to Elite QBs

Shaw considers Williams to be the best draft prospect since Luck, describing him as a near-perfect 10. Previously, Trevor Lawrence held that distinction for Shaw, but after witnessing Williams in action last year, the USC quarterback has taken over the top spot. Shaw, the longtime head coach at Stanford, had the opportunity to face Williams when USC visited for a game in Week 2. Despite having limited tape on the Oklahoma freshman, Williams had an outstanding performance, completing 20 of 27 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Shaw’s assertion is supported by his observations of Williams’ unique traits, which can be compared to various quarterbacks currently in the NFL. Shaw mentioned the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray as quarterbacks who possess different aspects that Williams exhibits, highlighting the unique qualities that make him a standout prospect.

“His improvisational skills are to the level of Patrick Mahomes,” Shaw said. “You get mesmerized watching this guy play… His accuracy, his athletic ability, his strength. You’re going to take a guy who has Andrew Luck’s accuracy but he has the build of the behemoth of a quarterback in Philadelphia (Jalen Hurts). He’s not going down easy.” “It’s not just about his speed,” Shaw said. “This guy has natural ‘make you miss’ ability. What I love most about him, that most of the great ones have — he plays the game with a sense of calm. He knows he’s better than you. He’s going to run just fast enough that you can’t catch him.”

Many have already echoed Shaw’s sentiment and feel that Williams is the clear-cut #1 prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll have to keep an eye on the end of next NFL season and see if teams begin to jockey for the rights to Caleb Williams, the prospect that many believe will change the fortunes of an NFL franchise overnight.