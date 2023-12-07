Day of Reckoning PPV Price, Fight Card, Official Poster Revealed

The highly anticipated “Day of Reckoning” boxing event is set to take place on December 23rd, and it promises to be one of the most thrilling nights in the history of the sport. Hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the event will feature an incredible card with multiple high-stakes fights, including the headline bouts between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin, and Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker.

Through a press release, the poster for this monumental PPV event has finally been revealed:

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the head of the Saudi General Sports Authority, expressed his pride in hosting this extraordinary event, stating, “We are proud to be hosting one of the most exciting nights of boxing that has ever been seen. Every single fight on this card could be the headliner! We want all boxing fans to be able to join this evening with us, so we have requested that all of our broadcast partners reduce the Pay per view to these prices to offer exceptional value for the fans.”

The “Day of Reckoning” will be available on DAZN as a pay-per-view event in the UK, US, and over 200 markets worldwide with one of the most reasonable PPV pricing for such a historic event. Even fans on social media have been buzzing about how affordable this stacked fight card is:

US + Canada: 39.99 USD

UK: 19.99 GBP

Rest of the World: 21.99 USD

The Fight Card

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder v Jospeh Parker

Daniel Dubois v Jarell Millier

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur

The Joshua-Wallin and Wilder-Parker matchups are particularly significant. Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, will face the dangerous southpaw contender Otto Wallin, while Deontay Wilder, the former WBC champion, will take on New Zealand’s ex-WBO belt holder Joseph Parker. Both Joshua and Wilder are expected to use these fights as a prelude to their highly anticipated meeting in 2024

In a move to make the event accessible to a wide audience, the organizers have requested that all broadcast partners reduce the pay-per-view prices. This decision reflects their commitment to offering exceptional value for boxing fans, allowing them to witness this historic event without financial barriers.

The “Day of Reckoning” is shaping up to be a momentous occasion for the sport of boxing. With a stacked card featuring some of the biggest names in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions, the event promises to deliver non-stop action and excitement for fans around the world. The decision to reduce the pay-per-view prices demonstrates the organizers’ dedication to making this extraordinary night of boxing accessible to as many people as possible. Boxing enthusiasts should mark their calendars for December 23rd, as this is one event that is not to be missed