Day of Reckoning shaping up to be the fight event of the year!

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
The boxing world is buzzing with excitement about the upcoming Day of Reckoning event in Saudi Arabia. The event, which features some of the biggest names in the sport, has been heavily promoted with a unique and eye-catching trailer that has now reached over 150 million views.

The trailer, which was directed by Romain Chassaing, stars Anthony Joshua, Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, and a number of other boxers. The boxers are depicted as zombies in the trailer, which gives it a unique and creepy feel. The trailer has been praised for its originality and cinematic quality, and it has been called “one of the greatest fight promos ever” by some media outlets.

The Day of Reckoning fight card is stacked with top talent. The main event features Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, while the co-main event features Joseph Parker vs. Deontay Wilder. The undercard includes a number of other exciting fights, including Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori, Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur, Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel, and Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa.

The Day of Reckoning is sure to be an action-packed event, and it is one that you won’t want to miss. The event takes place on December 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Full Fight Card

• Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

• Joseph Parker vs. Deontay Wilder

• Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller

• Filip Hrgovic v Mark De Mori

• Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur

• Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro

• Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel

• Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa

 

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst.
