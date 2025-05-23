William Byron has signed a four-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports until the end of the 2029 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 27-year-old currently sits second in the standings, 35 points behind teammate Kyle Larson.

Byron, who drives the No. 24 Chevrolet, won his second consecutive Daytona 500 to start the year. This made him the youngest multi-time winner in the event’s long history.

Hendrick Motorsports confirms William Byron contract extension

“We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team,” William Byron told Hendrick Motorsports’ official website as part of the statement that confirmed his contract extension.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick.

“We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead. I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization.”

His entire Cup Series career has been with the team after making his debut in the 2018 season and he has become a perennial playoff contender.

Byron has 14 victories in the premier series of NASCAR and finished third in the championship in both 2022 and 2023.

This season he will look to win his first championship and take his first championship with the No. 24 made famous by Jeff Gordon.

Contract extension solidifies Byron’s Hendrick future

William Byron will reach 12 years with the Hendrick Motorsports team in the NASCAR Cup Series if he stays until the end of the 2029 season with his contract extension.

“William is the real deal,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

“What makes him so special is that he combines natural ability with an unrivaled work ethic. You see it in the great ones – the drivers who could get by on talent alone but choose to outwork everyone anyway. That’s William.

“On top of it all, he’s a person of high character and embraces his role as a leader. We’re proud to have him in our lineup and look forward to many more wins together.”

Byron looks to return to winning form in Charlotte

Following his contract extension, William Byron will hope to return to winning ways this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Byron hasn’t tasted victory since the opening race of the season at the Daytona 500

Last time out in Kansas, Byron finished down in 24th as championship leader Larson picked up his second win of the season after crushing the field.

Byron is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, so will be determined to win the Coca-Cola 600.

Meanwhile, Larson will start 19th in the Indy 500, before looking to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

He was unable to compete in both on the same day last year after there was a rain delay at the Indy 500, and the Coca-Cola 600 ended early because of adverse weather conditions – before he could take over from Justin Allgaier mid-race.