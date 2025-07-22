MLB News and Rumors

Dbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez and A’s 1B Nick Kurtz named players of the week

Jeremy Freeborn
The Major League Baseball season is now back from its All-Star break with all 30 MLB teams having played a series over the last weekend. On Monday, the American League Player of the Week and National League Player of the Week were announced for the period from July 18-20, 2025. Athletics rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was the American League Player of the Week, and Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela was the National League Player of the Week.

Nick Kurtz

In a three game series against the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend in Ohio, Kurtz batted .583 with seven hits in 12 at bats. He had four doubles, one triple, and one home run with one walk, 16 total bases, an on base percentage of .615, and a slugging percentage of 1.333. Three of the extra base hits (two doubles and one home run) came in an 8-2 Athletics win over the Guardians on Saturday.

In 2025, Kurtz is batting .281 with 19 home runs and 49 runs batted in. During 62 games, 221 at bats and 252 plate appearances, Kurtz scored 39 runs and had 62 hits, 14 doubles, one stolen base, 27 walks, 137 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .620.

Eugenio Suarez

In a three game series against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend in Phoenix, Suarez batted .500 with five hits in 10 at bats. Of the five hits, four of the hits were home runs. He also had seven runs batted in, two walks, and 17 total bases. Suarez had an on base percentage of .583 and a slugging percentage of 1.700. Suarez hit two home runs in a 10-1 Diamondbacks win over the Cardinals on Saturday, and two more home runs in a 5-3 Diamondbacks win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

In 2025, Suarez is batting .257 with 36 home runs and 86 runs batted in. He leads the National League with 36 home runs and Major League Baseball with 86 runs batted in. During 362 at bats and 408 plate appearances, Suarez has scored 64 runs and had 93 hits, 18 doubles, one stolen base, 28 walks, 219 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .605.

Suarez’s stolen base came in a 10-6 Diamondbacks win over the Chicago Cubs on March 30. Suarez is also known this season for a four home run game on April 26.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
