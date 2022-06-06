Deandre Ayton Will Likely Be Traded This Summer, Who Will Land Him?

It was obvious throughout the year that there was a clear issue between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns. There were reports that the Suns did not want to give Ayton the supermax, which was most likely the root of these issues.

Ayton is young and does have the potential to be a high-level big man in this league one day, but it might not be that crazy from the Phoenix Suns’ perspective to not give him a max contract. Phoenix has a small window to work with. Considering that Chris Paul is 37 years old, they need to make sure that they pair Devin Booker and Paul with the best possible pieces around them. Booker does not seem to want to leave Phoenix, but another disappointing year just like this season could cause the young star to request a trade.

The 23-year-old Ayton has some questions. He averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, but there are nights when he does not play to his potential. This could also be a major reason why the Phoenix Suns do not want to give him a max contract.

The question now for Phoenix is where is Ayton going to end up? It would make sense if there was some sort of sign-and-trade deal because Phoenix would be getting some value back.

Where’s The Best Landing Spot For Deandre Ayton?

Let’s take a look at the two best landing sports for Deandre Ayton.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the more interesting teams in the league. When looking at their roster, the clear thing this team needs is a big man. Pairing LaMelo Ball with a competent center should be the first thing that Charlotte does this off-season.

They also have a few trade pieces that could be intriguing to the Phoenix Suns. Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, and some draft compensation could potentially get the deal done.

This would be something that would be the ideal scenario for the Charlotte Hornets. Similar to a few other teams with young stars, if Charlotte does not pair Ball with a championship-caliber roster, he might become frustrated and ask to be moved.

Detroit Pistons

The Phoenix Suns were rumored to want Jerami Grant during the trade deadline, but Detroit decided not to trade him. It is going to be interesting to see what route Detroit does go in throughout this summer, but it is possible that they do decide to trade Grant.

The Pistons have a few young stars including Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey. Pairing both of those guys with a center who is as young as Ayton could be their best option.

This would be a trade that would set the Detroit Pistons up for long-term success. They might struggle once again next year even if this deal does get done, but the future in Detroit would be as bright as any team in the NBA.

Phoenix would also be able to get back a few interesting pieces with Jerami Grant.