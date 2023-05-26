On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons. Hopkins will garner interest from many NFL teams that need another wideout. Where will the veteran end up? Below, you’ll find the next team odds for DeAndre Hopkins.
Arizona Cardinals Released DeAndre Hopkins
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023
The Cardinals had been trying to trade Hopkins this offseason. Hopkins had a team-high $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.
Trade talks intensified leading up to the NFL Draft, but the Cardinals could not get a deal done.
Hopkins carries a dead salary cap hit of $22.6 million in 2023, which the Cardinals will absorb. However, Hopkins will be cleared from the books after that.
In three seasons, Hopkins hauled 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games.
Hopkins is coming off a season where he caught 64 passes for a team-leading 717 yards and three touchdowns. Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 season due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds
Hopkins is now free to negotiate with every team after the release. Where will the veteran receiver be playing in Week 1?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Dallas Cowboys (+200) as the favorites to sign Hopkins. The Cowboys are reportedly interested in Hopkins to give Dak Prescott another target. The Cowboys struggled to fill the void left by Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2022 season.
The Kansas City Chiefs (+400) and New England Patriots (+500) have also been linked to Hopkins. Both teams were interested in Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams lack a true number-one threat on the outside, and Hopkins could fill that void,
The Buffalo Bills (+600), Philadelphia Eagles (+700), and Baltimore Ravens (+800) could be a factor in the Hopkins sweepstakes.
View the next team odds for Hopkins below.
|DeAndre Hopkins Next Team
|Odds
|Play
|Dallas Cowboys
|+200
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+400
|New England Patriots
|+500
|
Buffalo Bills
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+700
|Baltimore Ravens
|+800
|New York Giants
|+900
|Chicago Bears
|+1200
|New York Jets
|+1400
|Cleveland Browns
|+1600
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+1800
|Green Bay Packers
|+2000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2500
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+2500
