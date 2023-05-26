NFL News and Rumors

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds: Cowboys, Chiefs Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons. Hopkins will garner interest from many NFL teams that need another wideout. Where will the veteran end up? Below, you’ll find the next team odds for DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals Released DeAndre Hopkins

The Cardinals had been trying to trade Hopkins this offseason. Hopkins had a team-high $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

Trade talks intensified leading up to the NFL Draft, but the Cardinals could not get a deal done.

Hopkins carries a dead salary cap hit of $22.6 million in 2023, which the Cardinals will absorb. However, Hopkins will be cleared from the books after that.

In three seasons, Hopkins hauled 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games.

Hopkins is coming off a season where he caught 64 passes for a team-leading 717 yards and three touchdowns. Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 season due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds

Hopkins is now free to negotiate with every team after the release. Where will the veteran receiver be playing in Week 1?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Dallas Cowboys (+200) as the favorites to sign Hopkins. The Cowboys are reportedly interested in Hopkins to give Dak Prescott another target. The Cowboys struggled to fill the void left by Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs (+400) and New England Patriots (+500) have also been linked to Hopkins. Both teams were interested in Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams lack a true number-one threat on the outside, and Hopkins could fill that void,

The Buffalo Bills (+600), Philadelphia Eagles (+700), and Baltimore Ravens (+800) could be a factor in the Hopkins sweepstakes.

View the next team odds for Hopkins below.

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds Play
Dallas Cowboys +200 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +400 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +500 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills
 +600 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles
 +700 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +800 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +900 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bears +1200 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +1400 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +1600 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +1800 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +2000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers +2000 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +2500 BetOnline logo

 

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
