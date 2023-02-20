First, it was Sean Payton who left his cushy NFL broadcasting chair with FOX and now it is DeAngelo Hall, 39, leaving NFL Network to rejoin the NFL as the Carolina Panthers assistant defensive backs coach.

Hall is a 15-year NFL veteran cornerback who spent 4 years in Atlanta, 1 year in Oakland, and 10 years in Washington from 2004 through 2017.

Most recently, he was an NFL Network media analyst, joining the network in July 2019.

He appeared on various NFL Network programs including Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access.

Hall was a three-time Pro Bowler who recorded 638 solo tackles in 171 career games.

He had expressed interest in coaching, and this will be his first NFL coaching role on Coach Frank Reich’s Carolina Panthers staff.

The #Panthers are hiring three-time Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall as their assistant defensive backs coach, per sources. Hall, who was working as an analyst for NFL Network, has been thinking about coaching since retiring five years ago. Instant credibility in the room. pic.twitter.com/pFAOuxXvV9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023

Reich is building a staff of veteran players and coaches that are certain to motivate the roster of players he assembles.

In addition to Hall, he has hired Thomas Brown (offensive coordinator), Duce Staley (assistant head coach and running backs coach), Jim Caldwell (senior assistant), Shawn Jefferson (wide receivers coach), Josh McCown (quarterbacks coach), Ejiro Evero (defensive coordinator), and Todd Wash (defensive line coach) among others.

Will Rex Ryan Be The Next Media Person To Leave For A Coaching Job?

We already heard that ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, 39, turned down a coaching job with Carolina and Indianapolis to stay with the network.

It’s not the first time and likely won’t be the last: Carolina and Indianapolis discussed prominent offensive coaching roles with ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky before he opted to remain at the network. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2023

But Rex Ryan, 60, could be the next network media analyst to go (back) into coaching.

Ryan interviewed on Saturday for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator position.

Former Jets and Bills HC and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan interviewed Saturday in Denver for the Broncos DC job. Ryan and former Broncos HC Vance Joseph are amongst a handful of candidates for the job; Ryan has told ESPN he would only leave the network “for the perfect… https://t.co/S0bWnxO4MZ pic.twitter.com/5Uyw6O8Oy2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2023

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ryan would only leave ESPN “for the perfect situation.”

Ryan was in the NFL coaching ranks from 1999-2016 and has been with ESPN since 2017.

He was with the Baltimore Ravens in various capacities (including defensive coordinator and assistant head coach) from 1999-2008, serving as the defensive line coach for the Super Bowl Champion Ravens team during the 2000 season.

Ryan was the New York Jets’ head coach from 2009-2014, and he was the Buffalo Bills’ head coach from 2015-2016.

In both his coaching and media careers, Ryan is known for his fiery and outspoken personality.

Could the perfect situation for Ryan be working with Super Bowl Champion head coach Sean Payton in Denver?

Time will tell.