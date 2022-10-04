More money creates more problems for any defender facing the San Fransisco 49er’s dual-threat dynamo Deebo Samuel.

The electric superstar transmitted more migraines to coordinators and cornerbacks victimized during the second quarter of Week 4’s Monday Night Football contest against the Los Angeles Rams. He adjusted to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s quick throw for a first down. The real action began when Samuel broke an initial tackle, juked a second defender, thwarted All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s tackle attempt, and ultimately entered the endzone for a touchdown.

Whew, that’s a lot. The 49ers’ front office murmured those same words after giving the human highlight reel a three-year contract extension before the season started. signed Samuel to a three-year, $71.55 million deal that contained $58.1 million in guarantees, the most ever given to a wide receiver.

Samuel provides more value than just that position. Kyle Shannahan’s run-happy offense frequently deploys the speedster out of the backfield. Last year’s innovative design demolished the record for most touchdowns by a wide receiver in a season with 8. The offensive Swiss Army knife cut through all levels on the way to 14 total touchdowns, nearly 1800 yards from scrimmage, and best of all a First Team All-Pro nod last season.

Nobody had a higher yards per reception total than Samuel’s 18.2.

Nobody appreciates Samuel’s efforts more than Garoppolo. The quarterback lacks the job security most throwers with a Super Bowl appearance in the last two seasons enjoy. Trey Lance overtook the starting quarterback position until injury reinstated Tom Brady’s former protege.

NFL betting on the 49ers compels many to join the cheer section. BetOnline considered the Rams moderate favorites heading into the game. The line is now even with the 49ers winning 14-7.

Deebo possesses the ability to widen the gap in a few seconds.