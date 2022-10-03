NFL picks

Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and 49ers WR Deebo Samuel will have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline

Deebo Samuel vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting Tips

Samuel over 0.50 TD’s @ +115 Betonline

Samuel over 30.5 rushing yards @  -112 Betonline

 

Deebo Samuel vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 1: Samuel over 0.5 TD’s +115  @ BetOnline 

Samuel is the teams 2nd leading rusher and leads the team in passing targets, and the 49ers want the ball in his hands as often as they can. Samuel leads San Francisco in rushing TD’s, and it’s a safe bet if the 49ers score that Samuel will be the one to get the job done tonight.

 

Deebo Samuel vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 2: Samuel over 30.5 rushing yards -112  @ BetOnline

This bet is along the same lines as the TD prop. Samuel has eclipsed this mark in two of the past three contests and averages about five rushing attempts per game. Los Angeles allows 93.7 rushing yards per contest, and we’re convinced Samuel will get enough opportunities against the stout Rams defense to make this bet a winner. 

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet
San Francisco 49ers -115 Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

 

NFL picks
philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil's work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
Arrow to top