Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers might be one of the best offensive players in football. A season ago, he put up video game-type of numbers as he had 1,405 yards receiving and 365 yards on the ground. He does everything out on the football field on the offensive side of the ball and was a major reason why the 49ers found the type of success that they did.

The 49ers almost made it to a Super Bowl a season ago but were unable to get the job done in the playoffs. Deebo Samuel had a bit to say about them losing in the playoffs a year ago, but noted that he’s also excited about the future.

Deebo Samuel on Winning Super Bowl With 49ers

According to Yahoo Sports, Samuel had the following to say:

“It comes to one play can mess up a whole game,” Samuel said about what he believes can get the 49ers over the hump in championship games. “So we try to minimize those. “We know we kind of fell one play short from going to the Super Bowl and one play short from winning the Super Bowl. So we just got to minimize the mistakes and just go out there and play and do what we do.”

San Francisco had an interesting offseason, including the uncertainty that Deebo Samuel was going to return. They were able to work out a new contract extension a few weeks ago that will keep Samuel in San Francisco for the next few seasons.

It’s going to be interesting to see how they play this year with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback, but if Deebo Samuel can continue doing what he did on the offensive side of the ball, he’s going to make his 22-year-old quarterbacks life that much easier.