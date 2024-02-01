NFL News and Rumors

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LVIII features the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. One of the most important players on the 49ers is wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He’s arguably the engine of the offense. Top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Samuel. Below, we examine Deebo Samuel’s Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 Projections

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the football during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel is the Swiss Army knife of the 49ers offense, playing a role in the passing attack and running game.

  • Samuel’s 2023-2024 regular season numbers: 60 receptions, 892 yards, 7 TDs / 37 carries, 225 yards, 5 TDs
  • Samuel’s 2024 postseason numbers: 10 receptions, 113 yards / 3 carries, 7 yards

Important note: Samuel exited the Divisional Round with a shoulder injury. The 49ers star receiver will play in the Super Bowl, but Samuel’s health is something to monitor during the game.

The lines have been set for Samuel’s prop bets. Below are the projections* from BetOnline.

  • Receptions: 4.5
  • Receiving Yards: 57.5
  • Rushing Yards: 15.5

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

One of the more intriguing prop bets for Samuel is receptions. The current line is 4.5 receptions. 13 times this season, Samuel’s reception line has been set at 4.5. Samuel has hit the over in six of those games.

Samuel is coming off one of his best games of the season in the Conference Championship. Samuel caught eight receptions on nine targets for 89 yards while adding three carries for seven yards.

Listed below are Samuel’s prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Deebo Samuel Rushing Yards Odds Play
Over 15.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 15.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Deebo Samuel Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 57.5 -130 BetOnline logo
Under 57.5 +100 BetOnline logo
Deebo Samuel Receptions Odds Play
Over 4.5 -136 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 +104 BetOnline logo
Deebo Samuel Touchdown Odds Play
1 TD +120 BetOnline logo
2 TDs +600 BetOnline logo
3 TDs +3400 BetOnline logo
Deebo Samuel Fantasy Points (Std. ESPN PPR) Odds Play
Over 14.5 Fantasy Points -115 BetOnline logo
Under 14.5 Fantasy Points -115 BetOnline logo
Deebo Samuel Total Targets Odds Play
Over 7.5 -105 BetOnline logo
Under 7.5 -125 BetOnline logo
Deebo Samuel Total Yards on 1st Reception Odds Play
Over 12.5 Yards -105 BetOnline logo
Under 12.5 Yards -125 BetOnline logo

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores a touchdown
Dec 31, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores a touchdown as Washington Commanders safety Terrell Burgess (32) looks on during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

If the 49ers win and Samuel plays well, he will have a shot to win the Super Bowl MVP.

On BetOnline, Samuel’s Super Bowl LVIII Odds are +2200. Wide receivers have won the second-most Super Bowl MVPs with eight. Quarterbacks remain in first with 32 MVPs.

Two of the last five Super Bowl MVP winners – Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII and Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl LVI – have been wide receivers.

Bet Deebo Samuel to win MVP of Super Bowl LVIII (+2200) at BetOnline

 

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  45min
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift Super Bowl 2024 Props, Best Bets, & Prediction
Author image David Evans  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium
Who Is Dan Quinn? Meet Commanders Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins To Star In Netflix Docuseries 'Quarterback'
Super Bowl 2024 Passing Props Odds, Lines, Predictions, & Expert Picks
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl 2024 Referee Bill Vinovich Has A History With 49ers & Chiefs
Super Bowl 2024 Referee Bill Vinovich Has A History With 49ers & Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
BetOnline Sportsbook Has Best Available Odds on Brock Purdy Being Super Bowl MVP
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 31 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Reba McEntire performs during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Super Bowl LVIII Props: National Anthem Odds And Betting Guide
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 31 2024
More News
Arrow to top