Super Bowl LVIII features the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. One of the most important players on the 49ers is wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He’s arguably the engine of the offense. Top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Samuel. Below, we examine Deebo Samuel’s Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 Projections

Samuel is the Swiss Army knife of the 49ers offense, playing a role in the passing attack and running game.

Samuel’s 2023-2024 regular season numbers: 60 receptions, 892 yards, 7 TDs / 37 carries, 225 yards, 5 TDs

Samuel’s 2024 postseason numbers: 10 receptions, 113 yards / 3 carries, 7 yards

Important note: Samuel exited the Divisional Round with a shoulder injury. The 49ers star receiver will play in the Super Bowl, but Samuel’s health is something to monitor during the game.

The lines have been set for Samuel’s prop bets. Below are the projections* from BetOnline.

Receptions: 4.5

Receiving Yards: 57.5

Rushing Yards: 15.5

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Pretty cool how Deebo Samuel took a moment to reminisce and soak everything up last night after the win pic.twitter.com/5x6C57p0AE — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) January 29, 2024

One of the more intriguing prop bets for Samuel is receptions. The current line is 4.5 receptions. 13 times this season, Samuel’s reception line has been set at 4.5. Samuel has hit the over in six of those games.

Samuel is coming off one of his best games of the season in the Conference Championship. Samuel caught eight receptions on nine targets for 89 yards while adding three carries for seven yards.

Listed below are Samuel’s prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Deebo Samuel Rushing Yards Odds Play Over 15.5 -114 Under 15.5 -114

Deebo Samuel Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 57.5 -130 Under 57.5 +100

Deebo Samuel Receptions Odds Play Over 4.5 -136 Under 4.5 +104

Deebo Samuel Touchdown Odds Play 1 TD +120 2 TDs +600 3 TDs +3400

Deebo Samuel Fantasy Points (Std. ESPN PPR) Odds Play Over 14.5 Fantasy Points -115 Under 14.5 Fantasy Points -115

Deebo Samuel Total Targets Odds Play Over 7.5 -105 Under 7.5 -125

Deebo Samuel Total Yards on 1st Reception Odds Play Over 12.5 Yards -105 Under 12.5 Yards -125

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

If the 49ers win and Samuel plays well, he will have a shot to win the Super Bowl MVP.

On BetOnline, Samuel’s Super Bowl LVIII Odds are +2200. Wide receivers have won the second-most Super Bowl MVPs with eight. Quarterbacks remain in first with 32 MVPs.

Two of the last five Super Bowl MVP winners – Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII and Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl LVI – have been wide receivers.

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.