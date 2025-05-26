Defense a reason why the Dodgers are struggling

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the defending World Series champions and lead the National League West with a record of 32 wins and 21 losses. They lead the San Francisco Giants by one and a half games and the San Diego Padres by two games.

What we are seeing from the Dodgers lately is not their best baseball. They have won only three of their last nine games, were swept over a week ago by the Los Angeles Angels, and lost two of three games this past weekend to the New York Mets.

On Sunday night in a 3-1 loss to the Mets, there was a new problem that emerged into the Dodgers game. That issue was defense. For the first time this season, the Dodgers committed four errors over a single nine inning contest.

Who committed the errors?

Dodgers catcher Will Smith of Louisville, Kentucky committed his first two errors of the season, while third baseman Max Muncy of Midland, Texas, and shortstop Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee had one error each. Muncy now has eight errors this season. That is the fifth most errors in the Major Leagues. The only four players with more errors with nine are San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado of Hialeah, Florida, Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Chicago White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic.

How were the errors committed?

Juan Soto reached base in the bottom of the first inning on a Muncy error where he bobbled the baseball. Soto would score on a three run home run by Pete Alonso. Then in the bottom of the third inning, Francisco Lindor reached third base on a throwing error by Betts. Smith’s first error came in the bottom of the fifth inning when he missed catching a foul ball. Smith’s second error came in the bottom of the eighth inning in attempting to throw Luisangel Acuna out at second base. The throwing error advanced Acuna to third base.