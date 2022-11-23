Deion Sanders Leads Jackson State To Undefeated Record

For the first time in school history, the Jackson State football team has gone undefeated in the regular season with tandem duo head coach Deion Sanders and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

With the defeat over Alcorn State on Saturday, Sanders became the first head coach to ever go 11-0 in university history. Both the coach and his son are making a huge impact on and off the field.

Earlier this year, Sanders agreed to donate half his salary to the Jackson State football facility renovation.

Deion Sanders takes Jackson State to an undefeated regular season for the 1st time ever

In just his third year with the program, Sanders took the Tigers to an undefeated record from a four-win season prior to arriving in 2019.

In 2020, the shortened pandemic season, Sanders led Jackson State to a 4-3 record. The following year, Sanders backed it up by improving to 11-2 and winning the SWAC title in 2021.

This year, the Jackson State team was loaded with stars with Sanders’ son as the starting quarterback who threw 32 touchdown passes. They had running back Sy’veon Wilkerson, who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, and Aubrey Miller Jr, who led the team in tackles with 101.

The talented roster received the No.10 spot in the Division I-FCS poll.

The Tigers will have a chance to win the SWAC conference championship on December 3. With a win, they’ll also earn the right to play MEAC Championship North Carolina Central at the Celebration Bowl on December 17.

Who Lands Sanders’ Next

After turning around the Jackson State football programs, Sanders has other opportunities lined up if he chooses to leave. The Colorado Buffaloes and South Florida Bulls emerge as likely spots for Sanders.

According to close sources, Sanders has been talking to both schools about their coaching vacancies.

If Sanders chooses to move, it would give him more resources than he currently has at Jackson State. The Buffaloes are a part of the Pac-12 giving them more financial power. While South Florida brings Sanders closer to his college football days at Florida State.