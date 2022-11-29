NCAAF

Deion Sanders Offered Colorado Buffaloes Job, Other Schools Also Interested

David Evans
Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders is a man in demand. The Jackson State head coach has been turning heads ever since he took the position in 2020. Many have wondered how long it would be before Power Five college football schools honed in on the JSU coach, and it appears to be happening now. Sanders confirmed on Monday that he had been offered the job with the Colorado Buffaloes. He also added that other schools have shown interest. There is no word yet on if Sanders will make the leap.

Coach Prime Making Waves

Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders has been a superstar most of his adult life. He had an exceptional college football and NFL career, and is now a much sought-after head coach. Coach Prime has made headlines at Jackson State for bringing the number one high school recruit, Travis Hunter to a HBCU school and leading JSU to an 11-0 record so far this season.

One school that apparently took note was the University of Colorado. The Colorado Buffaloes offered Sanders the job of head football coach at the program according to the man himself on Monday. Coach Prime also added that they were not the only team that has been in contact. Sanders said, “I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not the only ones.”

There are likely schools in better positions than Colorado willing to offer Sanders a chance at the head coaching position. The Buffaloes went 1-11 this year, and it is a real rebuilding job for whoever the next coach will be.

Not Braggadocious

Sanders is not worried that the attention from other schools is a distraction for him. He says he has been in the spotlight his entire life and it’s something he is comfortable with.

“To someone else that hasn’t been that dude, it’s intoxicating,” Sanders said. “I’ve been ‘Prime’ for a long time, dawg. Attention ain’t nothing new to me. Like, come on. I’m not being braggadocious, that’s a wonderful word, isn’t it? I just came up with that, but this isn’t new to me. Being in the spotlight isn’t new to me.”

Jackson State face Southern University on Saturday in the SWAC Championship Game.

 

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
