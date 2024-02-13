With Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Deion Sanders is petitioning for Lil Wayne to headline the halftime show.

Deion Sanders Wants Lil Wayne For Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

@nfl I fully expect @LilTunechi to be apart of the @nflsuperbowl 2025 in New Orleans. Thank u in advance. Much Love, CoachPrime. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 12, 2024

After Usher headlined the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVIII, Coach Prime tweeted that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, should perform at Super Bowl 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

“@nfl I fully expect @LilTunechi to be apart of the @nflsuperbowl 2025 in New Orleans. Thank u in advance. Much Love, CoachPrime,” Sanders tweeted on Sunday night.

Wayne has never performed at the Super Bowl, making New Orleans the ideal location for his debut if given the chance. Asking Lil Wayne to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in his hometown seems like a no-brainer. However, there’s no guarantee it will work out, as Wayne revealed on the 4HUNNID podcast.

“I will not lie to you,” Weezy told the co-hosts. “I have not got a call or nothing. But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy.”

Jay-Z Could Help Lil Wayne Headline The Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

In 2019, Jay-Z and Roc Nation partnered with the NFL as their Live Music Entertainment Strategists. One of their tasks involves picking the artist for the Super Bowl halftime show.

With Roc Nation in control, the Super Bowl halftime shows have featured Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and Usher.

With Jay-Z’s help, hip-hop and R&B have found a place in the Super Bowl’s halftime show. The partnership has promoted inclusivity and diversity to attract a more diverse audience for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to be played on February 9, 2025.