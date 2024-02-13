NFL News and Rumors

Deion Sanders Wants Lil Wayne For Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Dan Girolamo
It's Personal': Deion Sanders Files For Four Trademarks At Colorado

With Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Deion Sanders is petitioning for Lil Wayne to headline the halftime show.

Deion Sanders Wants Lil Wayne For Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

After Usher headlined the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVIII, Coach Prime tweeted that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, should perform at Super Bowl 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

“@nfl I fully expect @LilTunechi to be apart of the @nflsuperbowl 2025 in New Orleans. Thank u in advance. Much Love, CoachPrime,” Sanders tweeted on Sunday night.

Wayne has never performed at the Super Bowl, making New Orleans the ideal location for his debut if given the chance. Asking Lil Wayne to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in his hometown seems like a no-brainer. However, there’s no guarantee it will work out, as Wayne revealed on the 4HUNNID podcast.

“I will not lie to you,” Weezy told the co-hosts. “I have not got a call or nothing. But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy.”

Jay-Z Could Help Lil Wayne Headline The Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

In 2019, Jay-Z and Roc Nation partnered with the NFL as their Live Music Entertainment Strategists. One of their tasks involves picking the artist for the Super Bowl halftime show.

With Roc Nation in control, the Super Bowl halftime shows have featured Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and Usher.

With Jay-Z’s help, hip-hop and R&B have found a place in the Super Bowl’s halftime show. The partnership has promoted inclusivity and diversity to attract a more diverse audience for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to be played on February 9, 2025.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
