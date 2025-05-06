Deiveson Figueiredo Reveals Health Struggles Before UFC Des Moines Main Event Loss

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo entered UFC Des Moines with high expectations as he faced Cory Sandhagen in a pivotal bantamweight main event. But after a second-round TKO loss due to a knee injury, Figueiredo has come forward to reveal the significant health issues that hampered his preparation and performance leading up to the fight.

In an interview following the event, Figueiredo disclosed that his training camp was far from ideal. He suffered a dislocated jaw from a punch during sparring, which sidelined him for three weeks and forced him to avoid hard sparring for an entire month. Instead of his usual rigorous routine, Figueiredo was limited to positional drills and mitt work, focusing on maintaining fitness rather than sharpening his fighting edge. This jaw injury alone would have been a major obstacle for any fighter preparing for a high-stakes main event.

🚨Deiveson Figueiredo reveals that he almost pulled out of the fight against Cory Sandhagen due to multiple injuries. 😬 “I wasn’t 100%. Let me be clear, I was out of action for three weeks. I got hit in the jaw with a straight punch, and my jaw dislocated. That prevented me… pic.twitter.com/ikIGN293dB — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 6, 2025

Bacterial Infection Compounds the Challenge

As if the jaw injury wasn’t enough, Figueiredo also battled a bacterial infection in the days leading up to UFC Des Moines. The infection, which developed from scratches sustained while defending a takedown, led to swelling, fever, and ultimately required antibiotics. Figueiredo described traveling to the event with a fever, which persisted into fight week, and revealed that the infection left a “hole” in his leg that was still painful and swollen during the bout.

“I wasn’t at my best,” Figueiredo said, emphasizing that his physical state was far from optimal when he stepped into the cage. Despite these significant setbacks, he chose to compete, citing financial responsibilities and a desire not to lose his main event opportunity. The 37-year-old Brazilian made it clear that withdrawing from the fight was never an option in his mind, especially with the support of his team and family.

Sandhagen’s Dominance and Figueiredo’s Injury

Inside the Octagon, Figueiredo’s compromised condition became apparent. Sandhagen controlled the first round with takedowns and ground-and-pound, neutralizing Figueiredo’s offense and keeping him on the defensive. In the second round, a grappling exchange led to a knee injury for Figueiredo, forcing a stoppage at 4:08 of Round 2. Sandhagen’s technical prowess and relentless pace proved too much for the ailing former champion, who was visibly hampered by his leg.

The loss marks Figueiredo’s second straight defeat and leaves questions about his future at bantamweight, especially as he recovers from the knee injury that could keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Despite the setback, Figueiredo remains optimistic. He expressed hope that his willingness to fight through adversity will be appreciated by the UFC and that he’ll be granted another high-profile matchup once he’s healthy. “I’m still ranked among the top five; let’s see what opportunities the UFC has in store for me next,” he said, noting that his management is already in talks for his next bout.

As for what’s next, Figueiredo will need time to heal both his knee and his overall health. At 37, his window for another title run may be narrowing, but his resilience and warrior spirit remain unquestioned. Fans and pundits alike will be watching to see how the former champion bounces back from this challenging chapter in his storied career.