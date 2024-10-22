The New Orleans Pelicans made a splash this summer by acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. The deal sent the Atlanta Hawks Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell and two first-round picks. The Pelicans now have a solid, defensive-minded point guard who is also adept at running an offense. For Murray, he seems to already be settling in nicely. Especially with him back at his natural position of running the point.

“In Atlanta, I was in the corner and on the wings, and I made the best of it,” Murray said. “Here, they are allowing me to play my real position. Playing point guard. Keeping everything organized. And making dudes better. And doing what I do best.”

The Pelicans are looking to transition with a new core this season. They have key, young players to build around such as Herb Jones and the recently extended Trey Murphy III. Do not be surprised if the Pelicans have a new look to their scheme this season.

Dejounte Murray Settling in With His New Team

The Impact Dejounte Murray Could Have With the Pelicans

Dejounte Murray has always been a somewhat underappreciated point guard in today’s league. Remember, he was an All-Star during his time with the San Antonio Spurs. There, he solidified himself as a capable ball-handler and a reliable perimeter defender. His defensive metrics may have dipped in Atlanta, but one could make the case he was not being utilized properly. Throughout his career, Murray has averaged 15.4 points, 1.4 steals, 5.3 assists per game, and a field goal percentage of 45.8 percent. He even led the league in steals per game (2.0) during the 2021-22 season when he made his lone All-Star Team. All in all, it is looking like Dejounte Murray will be a terrific fit for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Can He Elevate New Orleans to the Next Level?

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the biggest question marks coming into the new year. On one hand, they still have a plethora of star talent with Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, C.J. McCollum, and Brandon Ingram. However, whether they can get this squad to mesh and translate their production to consistent wins is another question. The Pelicans were barely a playoff team last year as they snagged the eighth seed in the Western Conference. However, this team now has the potential to make a leap this year. That is, if they play their cards correctly.