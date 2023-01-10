DeMar DeRozan Leaves Game vs Celtics With Quadriceps Strain

Chicago Bulls shooting guard DeMar DeRozan left Monday’s game versus the Boston Celtics due to a quadriceps injury and did not return.

DeRozan tweaked the injury after landing on Al Horford’s foot. He went down for a few minutes and played through the pain momentarily until leaving the game for good.

Now DeRozan has left the court to the locker room. Hopefully just a little tape on the ankle? pic.twitter.com/MGw6pXguIj — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) January 10, 2023

Depending on the severity of the injury, DeRozan could be sidelined for as many as six weeks.

A Grade 1 quadriceps strain would cost the Bulls guard 1-2 weeks but that timeline could be extended anywhere from 3-6 weeks for a Grade 2 sprain.

Prior to getting hurt, DeRozan had been playing well. He finished with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the 107-99 loss.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, DeRozan is being considered “day-to-day”.

Already without guard Lonzo Ball, Chicago will be forced to lean more on Coby White, Alex Caruso, and veteran Goran Dragic in DeRozan’s absence.

DeRozan’s health will be a key factor in determining Chicago’s playoff chances. If he misses significant time, there is a chance that the Bulls will be out of postseason contention in the Eastern Conference, making him a potential candidate to be moved at the trade deadline.

DeRozan Has Been The NBA’s Iron Man Over The Last Decade

Since 2009-10, no NBA player has been more durable than DeRozan.

The Bulls guard has played in 997 regular season games since then, 21 more than the next-highest player (Russell Westbrook).

A marksman from inside the arc, DeRozan also leads the NBA in 2-point field goals over the last 10 years.

In 40 games this season, the 33-year-old is averaging 26.4 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He also led the NBA in 2-point field goals with 189.

The Bulls currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-22 overall record.

Chicago will play two of its next three games at home before travelling to Paris, France for a matchup versus the Detroit Pistons.