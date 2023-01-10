NBA News and Rumors

DeMar DeRozan Leaves Game vs Celtics With Quadriceps Strain

Gia Nguyen
Chicago Bulls shooting guard DeMar DeRozan left Monday’s game versus the Boston Celtics due to a quadriceps injury and did not return.

DeRozan tweaked the injury after landing on Al Horford’s foot. He went down for a few minutes and played through the pain momentarily until leaving the game for good.

Depending on the severity of the injury, DeRozan could be sidelined for as many as six weeks.

A Grade 1 quadriceps strain would cost the Bulls guard 1-2 weeks but that timeline could be extended anywhere from 3-6 weeks for a Grade 2 sprain.

Prior to getting hurt, DeRozan had been playing well. He finished with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the 107-99 loss.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, DeRozan is being considered “day-to-day”.

Already without guard Lonzo Ball, Chicago will be forced to lean more on Coby White, Alex Caruso, and veteran Goran Dragic in DeRozan’s absence.

DeRozan’s health will be a key factor in determining Chicago’s playoff chances. If he misses significant time, there is a chance that the Bulls will be out of postseason contention in the Eastern Conference, making him a potential candidate to be moved at the trade deadline.

DeRozan Has Been The NBA’s Iron Man Over The Last Decade

Since 2009-10, no NBA player has been more durable than DeRozan.

The Bulls guard has played in 997 regular season games since then, 21 more than the next-highest player (Russell Westbrook).

A marksman from inside the arc, DeRozan also leads the NBA in 2-point field goals over the last 10 years.

In 40 games this season, the 33-year-old is averaging 26.4 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He also led the NBA in 2-point field goals with 189.

The Bulls currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-22 overall record.

Chicago will play two of its next three games at home before travelling to Paris, France for a matchup versus the Detroit Pistons.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
