The late Demaryius Thomas will be inducted posthumously into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was announced on October 11, 2022. He will go in with the 2023 class.

As any avid football fan may recall, Demaryius Thomas gave the Denver Broncos nine great seasons. He was a solid deep-ball threat, especially during the Peyton Manning era. He was also one of the most electrifying wide receivers at the peak of his prime. Thomas will be posthumously inducted on April 26th of next year during the 58th annual banquet for the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. As great of an athlete, as he was, he was an even better person off the field as his peers recall.

DT’s Career Accolades and Accomplishments

As alluded to already, Demaryius Thomas spent the majority of his time with the Denver Broncos. At the twilight of his career, he had short stints with the Houston Texans, and New York Jets, and spent a pre-season with the New England Patriots. Thomas had his breakout year during the infamous Tim Tebow campaign. He made his mark in the playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course, this was when he caught the game-winning pass from Tebow to give the Broncos one of the biggest upsets in NFL playoff history. Thomas’ football life was just going to get better.

That summer, the Broncos signed Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning. A quarterback who would unlock Thomas’ and the other Denver wide receivers’ full potential. Manning paid dividends instantly. During DT’s first season with Manning under center, he caught 94 passes resulting in 1,434 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns. He would make his first of four Pro Bowls that year. During his Denver tenure, Thomas amassed numbers of 665 receptions, 9,055 yards, and 60 touchdowns. This went along with helping win Super Bowl 50. As a matter of fact, DT is second only to Rod Smith in Broncos franchise history when it comes to receiving yards and career touchdowns. All in all, Demaryius Thomas solidified himself as one of the greatest receivers in Broncos history. It makes sense why he will be posthumously inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Demaryius Thomas as the Man

Perhaps even more impressive than his career as an athlete was how great of a person DT was off the field. After his shocking death in December of 2021, multiple NFL peers came out to give their condolences. The one thing they all had in common? They all raved about how great of a person Demaryius Thomas was and how bright he made their lives. At last year’s banquet for the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, Peyton Manning shared this about DT:

“I wanted to do something for him in Denver where he made his mark as an NFL player and had such a big impact on this community, (We’re) trying to keep Demaryius’ legacy alive, but also paying it forward, which is what he was all about.”

Other notable NFL players such as Tom Brady and Darrelle Revis also publicly shared their condolences upon hearing about Thomas’ sudden and tragic passing. With all of this in mind, it makes sense why Demaryius Thomas will join the likes of George Karl, Evie Dennis, Vincent Jackson, and Jimmie Heuga in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame next April.