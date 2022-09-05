The Denver Broncos have been very busy the past few days. As the rest of the NFL prepare for the upcoming regular season, Denver is setting their sights high this year and wants to reach the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50. The Broncos already made headlines by extending Russell Wilson‘s contract and agreeing on a five-year, $242,588,236 deal, however, they also made another signing that went under the radar. Denver was able to sign the former Cincinnati Bengal, Darius Phillips while putting Essang Bassey on the practice squad. While it is not the splashiest of moves, it could be a signing that gives Denver’s defense the extra jump it needs to be considered a top-five unit this season.

Denver Broncos Sign Darius Phillips

Darius Phillips’ Previous Seasons

Darius Phillips may not be a household name among other NFL defensive backs. However, he could still bring a profound impact to the Denver Broncos. Phillips made some big plays for the Cincinnati Bengals in previous years as they shocked the league and made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season. Some of his stats that jump out from his career are his 2019 numbers, his second year in the league. He had a career year during that campaign as he racked up four total interceptions to go along with 82 yards, and seven passes defended.

Not to mention, he has had spurts of showing some good kick-return ability. Throughout his Bengals tenure, Philips logged five interceptions, but could never quite become the defensive ace they needed him to be for their team. The fifth-round pick may just need a change of scenery and now is in a place where he does not need to be the first or even the second-best defensive back on the roster. Darius Phillips’ potential is there, he just has not been able to quite unlock it as of yet.

What Denver’s Defense Has to Offer

With the Broncos’ current defensive backs, Phillips will not have as much pressure as he did with the Bengals. Denver already boasts one of the best up-and-coming corners in Patrick Surtain II, who had an outstanding rookie year with four interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, 14 passes defended, and 58 combined tackles. Not to mention, the Broncos also have a savvy veteran in Ronald Darby who can be a quality second corner. Throughout his career, Darby has logged eight interceptions, 87 passes defended, and eight tackles for a loss.

The Broncos’ defense has other weapons as well such as safety, Justin Simmons, who is arguably the best safety in the entire NFL. Last year, he had numbers of five interceptions, 12 passes defended, and four tackles for a loss. Denver’s pass rush should also be improved with the additions of Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb hopefully coming back healthy. With this pass rush, it should force opposing quarterbacks to rush more of their throws giving the defensive backs more chances at pass deflections and interceptions. A recipe that should help someone like Darius Phillips revive their career.