In a battle at Denver between two NFL powerhouses, the Dallas Cowboys will battle the Denver Broncos as the world will get a possible first look at Russell Wilson in a Denver jersey. Read on to find out more details about this matchup.

The first pre-season game of the year is always a hard way to gauge how good of a team is going to be for the upcoming regular season. Especially if hardly any of the starters are playing. Regardless, both of these die-hard fanbases are thirsty to get the first glimpse of their team playing for the first time this NFL pre-season.

Cowboys Vs Broncos Game Info

• Location: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

• Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

• Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET

• TV: NFL Network

Broncos Finally Have Their Answer at Quarterback

For years now, the Broncos have struggled to find a solution at the most important position on the field. Gone are the days of Peyton Manning screaming “OMAHA,” before snapping the ball.

The quarterback list of players who have tried succeeding the Hall of Famer has gotten quite long. It features the likes of Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock, Paxton Lynch, and more. However, things are about to change for the better.

This offseason, the Denver Broncos made a huge splash by trading for nine-time Pro-Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. For the first time since the 2015 season, Denver will have a proven quarterback behind center. How much playing time he will receive in the first pre-season game of the year remains to be seen.

Cowboys Look to Replicate Last Season’s Success

Many consider the Cowboys’ offseason to be the most disappointing of all the NFL teams. They made no significant improvements to any of their roster spots and made no key free agent signings.

Their most notable transactions include them losing two of their longest-tenured playmakers. Dallas traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and they lost out in a bidding war for Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos.

Still, the talent is there for the Cowboys to make another playoff push this season and be the favorites to win the NFC East. Players like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs having a year of experience under their belt should only help their defense.

Predictions For Dallas Cowboys Vs Denver Broncos

Head coach, Mike McCarthy, has already come out and said that he doesn’t expect to play Dak Prescott and many of the other starters to play in Saturday’s matchup at Denver. As for Denver, the new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett is playing his cards close to his chest and not revealing either way if the starters will see many minutes on the field.

These two squads had joint practice this week. Already, there has been a scuffle showcasing that these two teams are very competitive. Considering we may see more of Denver’s starters suit up for this game, expect the Broncos to win a tight battle.

