Denver Goes for a Sweep of Overmatched Minnesota in First Round NBA Playoff Series

The Nuggets have their brooms out and ready for a sweep of their first round NBA playoff series against the Timberwolves.

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minnesota where Denver holds a commanding 3-0 lead in the best of seven set. Not surprisingly the Nuggets are favored in Game 4 by -3.5 points and -165 on the moneyline. The T-Wolves are +145 ML. The total is 225.

Denver Nuggets (56-29, 3-0, #1 seed)

The Denver Nuggets took care of business Friday in their first road game of the playoffs winning 120-111.

Nikola Jokivic has been the best player in this series.

Another look at Jokic putting in work in the post 💪 Just under 5 minutes to play in Game 3 on ESPN 🍿 https://t.co/rxykeLaf0s pic.twitter.com/XoEa4X4i1S — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2023

In Game 3, Jokic finished with a triple double of 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in Denver’s 120-111 victory. He becomes the first player in NBA history to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists through his first 50 career playoff games.

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-44, 0-3, #8 seed)

Minnesota has been outscored in 11 of the 12 quarters played so far, so back them at your own risk. The Timberwolves have gotten outstanding play from Anthony Edwards, who scored 36 points in Game 3 and is averaging 31.7 in the series.

ANTHONY EDWARDS IS COOKING TONIGHT WITH 34 POINTS MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES TRAIL BY 4 AGAINST THE DENVER NUGGETS #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mb7DnOj24p — The Colosseum – On-Chain Sports Betting (@Colosseum_so) April 20, 2023

Edwards (21 years, 259 days) is the 2nd youngest player in NBA history with back-to-back games of 35+ points in the playoffs. He trails only LeBron James (21 years, 124 days). He scored 42 in the Game 2 loss in Denver.

Towns comes back big in Game 3

Karl-Anthony Towns, who had just 21 total points in Denver, broke out with 27 and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolves perhaps can take some hope from the fact that they won twice at home against Denver during the regular season. But obviously this is a much different situation after the way the first three games have gone.

Denver should take care of Business

Now the top seeded Nuggets own a commanding 3-0 lead, don’t look for them to let up Sunday night. They are a victory away from a trip to the conference semifinals and outside of Anthony Edwards, there doesn’t seem to be enough to stop them. Not with the way Jokic is abusing former defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert:

Jokic takes it personal against Gobert https://t.co/7s7nT1Dbjn — tolson🇦🇺🔰 (@t0l50n) April 17, 2023