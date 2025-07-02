Featured Story

Denver Nuggets Continue to Make Moves

Author image
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
Jonas Valančiūnas Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets continue their busy offseason. Just one day after bringing back Bruce Brown and trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, the team traded for a backup center and signed a veteran wing. Jonas Valančiūnas and Tim Hardaway Jr. are the newest members of the Denver Nuggets. The new front office is sending a clear message. They are willing to do whatever it takes to surround superstar, Nikola Jokić, with the necessary talent to win another championship.

While Denver did push the eventual champion, Oklahoma City Thunder, to seven games in the playoffs, it was clear that a roster overhaul was in order to compete for another title. Some NBA peers are already saying that the Nuggets have won NBA Free Agency despite the fact it has just begun. One can see why considering the recent additions look like great fits on paper.

Denver Nuggets Make More Roster Changes 

Denver Nuggets Trade For Jonas Valančiūnas

The Denver Nuggets acquired Valančiūnas in a trade with the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Dario Šarić. The Nuggets have had Valančiūnas on their radar for awhile. Now, he will officially be backing up the best player in the world in the Mile High City. Considering Denver gave up a player who hardly contributed last season, this deal is a massive win for the new Nuggets front office.

Last season, Valančiūnas averaged 10.4 points, 7.7 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 55.0 percent. The six-foot-11 center started last year with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Sacramento Kings. He might not be the splashiest signing, but he fills a void that has plagued Denver the past few seasons. One cannot deny that he will be extremely vital to the Nuggets’ reformed second unit going into next season.

The Addition of Tim Hardaway Jr.

In addition to trading for Valančiūnas, the Nuggets also added some veteran wing depth. The team signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a veteran minimum deal. He is a solid floor spacer who should also positively impact the bench. Hardaway Jr. had a decent campaign last year with the Detroit Pistons in somewhat of a resurgent season for himself.

During said campaign, he tallied 11.0 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 36.8 percent, and an offensive rating of 117, a career-best in that category. Hardaway Jr. will provide additional bench scoring and another savvy veteran in the locker room that can contribute instantly. With all of this in mind, one should not sleep on the Denver Nuggets next season.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
