Denver Nuggets Shooting Highest Three-Point% By Any Team In History After Nine Games

The Denver Nuggets currently have a 6-3 record and they are fifth in the Western Conference.

They are currently rolling, winning four out of their last five games.

Nikola Jokic is once again proving to be one of the best players in the league.

He is averaging 20.3 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game, and 9.2 assists per game.

Jokic is off to his most efficient start in the last four seasons. He is shooting 62.3% through the first nine games. Jokic leads the NBA in FG% of those that have taken at least 100 shots.

Denver as a team is also on a historic pace.

The Nuggets are shooting the highest three-point% in history by any team through the first nine games of the season at 42.6% with at least 250 three-point attempts.

Below, we will discuss if Denver can sustain their three-point shooting and if they can challenge for a title.

Can The Denver Nuggets Sustain Their Three-Point Shooting Success?

Denver is on a historic pace with their three-point shooting.

Michael Porter Jr attempts 7.4 three-pointers a game and he has a 49.2 3P%.

MPJ has a career average of 42.6 3P%. He is well above his career average but Porter will not regress drastically. Expect Porter to shoot roughly 44-45 3P% this season.

Bones Hyland attempts 5.7 three-pointers a game and he has a 50 3P%.

This is Hyland’s second year, so it is more difficult to predict. He averaged 36.6 3P% last season. Do not expect Hyland to maintain his 50% shooting from three but 41-43% is likely.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray each attempt 4.9 three-pointers a game.

Caldwell-Pope has a 53.8 3P% and Murray has a 38.5 3P%. Expect Murray to remain at 38.5 3P% as his career average is 36.7 3P%. However, Pope has been in the league long enough and his career average is 36.2 3P%. Expect significant regression from Pope to his average career 3P%.

Can The Denver Nuggets Win The NBA Title?

Denver has a very good trio in Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr, and Jamal Murray.

The biggest concern for Denver is if the trio can all stay healthy.

Murray missed all last season and played just 48 games in 2020.

Porter played just nine games last season.

With the Western Conference the way it is, the Nuggets can contend for the NBA Championship.

However, their trio must all stay healthy.

With Jokic, Porter, and Murray, Denver can compete with any team in the Western Conference.