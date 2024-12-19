Featured

Denver Nuggets Showing “Significant Interest,” in Zach LaVine

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

Despite correcting the course in the last couple of matchups, the Denver Nuggets are scouring the trade market to upgrade their roster. The team is reportedly showing “significant interest,” in Chicago Bulls shooting guard, Zach LaVine. LaVine, who is owed $43 million this season, has been the subject of plenty of trade speculation since last year. LaVine has had an up-and-down tenure with Chicago. Nagging injuries have sidelined him here and there the last couple of seasons. This season, however, he is having a solid year. Something the Bulls are hoping to leverage in a possible trade package centered around the two-time All-Star. As for the Nuggets, they are also surveying other options that could bolster their offense. Still, Zach LaVine seems to be their preferred trade target as of right now. 

Denver Nuggets Showing Interest in Chicago Bulls Star, Zach LaVine 

Nuggets Looking for Offense on Trade Market 

The Denver Nuggets have also reportedly explored other options on the trade market. They have also shown interest in Cam Johnson and Jonas Valančiūnas. The one facet to remember for Denver is almost any deal they make this season will have include Michael Porter. Porter is having a career year but is the only desirable asset the Nuggets could realistically deal in a potential deal. Of course, Nikola Jokic is off limits and Jamal Murray is ineligible to be traded considering he inked a contract extension in the offseason.

Many in the Nuggets fan base would prefer riding the year out with the current roster, even with the questionable depth. They have a great point considering the injury history with LaVine and Porter being arguably the second-best player on the team this season. Considering the Nuggets would be sacrificing some size if they were to swap Porter and LaVine, a trade target like Valančiūnas would probably serve the team better going forward. 

Zach LaVine’s Season So Far

Despite the Bulls’ struggles, LaVine is stringing together a solid individual campaign. It makes sense why the Denver front office would be enticed. So far, the former Dunk Contest champion is averaging 21.7 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.4 total rebounds per contest. He is also tallying a career-best three-points shooting percentage of 42.8 percent and a true shooting percentage of 63.1 percent. The Bulls shooting guard is also logging an assist percentage of 18.9 percent and an offensive box plus/minus rating of +1.5. While the Denver Nuggets should focus on other possible trade candidates, one can see why Zach LaVine is starting to draw interest on the trade market. It will be interesting to see where he ends up by the NBA Trade Deadline. 

Topics  
Bulls Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Nuggets
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

Lakers Will Not Trade Anthony Davis or LeBron James

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 17 2024
Featured
brandon-ingram-usatsi-1400
Three Ideal Landing Spots for Brandon Ingram
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 11 2024
Featured
Jimmy Butler Jalen Brunson
Three Trade Destinations for Jimmy Butler
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 10 2024
Featured
portland-trail-blazers
Three Trade Candidates From the Portland Trail Blazers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 10 2024
Featured
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Believes he is an All-Star Caliber Player
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 9 2024
Featured
LeBron James And JJ Redick Announce NBA Podcast
Rival Teams Monitoring Availability of LeBron James
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 9 2024
Featured
John Collins Hawks
Possible Trade Destinations for John Collins
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top