Denver Nuggets Showing “Significant Interest,” in Zach LaVine

Despite correcting the course in the last couple of matchups, the Denver Nuggets are scouring the trade market to upgrade their roster. The team is reportedly showing “significant interest,” in Chicago Bulls shooting guard, Zach LaVine. LaVine, who is owed $43 million this season, has been the subject of plenty of trade speculation since last year. LaVine has had an up-and-down tenure with Chicago. Nagging injuries have sidelined him here and there the last couple of seasons. This season, however, he is having a solid year. Something the Bulls are hoping to leverage in a possible trade package centered around the two-time All-Star. As for the Nuggets, they are also surveying other options that could bolster their offense. Still, Zach LaVine seems to be their preferred trade target as of right now.

Denver Nuggets Showing Interest in Chicago Bulls Star, Zach LaVine

Nuggets Looking for Offense on Trade Market

The Denver Nuggets have also reportedly explored other options on the trade market. They have also shown interest in Cam Johnson and Jonas Valančiūnas. The one facet to remember for Denver is almost any deal they make this season will have include Michael Porter. Porter is having a career year but is the only desirable asset the Nuggets could realistically deal in a potential deal. Of course, Nikola Jokic is off limits and Jamal Murray is ineligible to be traded considering he inked a contract extension in the offseason.

Many in the Nuggets fan base would prefer riding the year out with the current roster, even with the questionable depth. They have a great point considering the injury history with LaVine and Porter being arguably the second-best player on the team this season. Considering the Nuggets would be sacrificing some size if they were to swap Porter and LaVine, a trade target like Valančiūnas would probably serve the team better going forward.

Zach LaVine’s Season So Far

Despite the Bulls’ struggles, LaVine is stringing together a solid individual campaign. It makes sense why the Denver front office would be enticed. So far, the former Dunk Contest champion is averaging 21.7 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.4 total rebounds per contest. He is also tallying a career-best three-points shooting percentage of 42.8 percent and a true shooting percentage of 63.1 percent. The Bulls shooting guard is also logging an assist percentage of 18.9 percent and an offensive box plus/minus rating of +1.5. While the Denver Nuggets should focus on other possible trade candidates, one can see why Zach LaVine is starting to draw interest on the trade market. It will be interesting to see where he ends up by the NBA Trade Deadline.