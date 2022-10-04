Deontay Wilder Aims for Retirement After 3 More Years

Boxing heavyweights will sleep easier tonight after prolific knockout artist Deontay Wilder told Sky Sports he plans to retire after three more years.

“I am one of those fighters that’s made it out; I don’t need the business of boxing anymore. “I don’t need the business, the business needs me.” — Deontay Wilder discussing his retirement motivations with Sky Sports

Wilder has accumulated 42 professional wins so far. All but one arrived via knockout. Undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson Fury survived Wilder’s most famous knockdown in their first meeting. The “Gypsy King” finessed the unrefined slugger in two rematches. These losses remain the only defeats of Wilder’s career.

The boxing world nicknamed Wilder “The Bronze Bomber” for his ability to end any fight with any punch. Many consider him to be the biggest power threat since Mike Tyson eviscerated opponents in his prime. Wilder lacks the refined technicality many boxers deploy at the championship levels of the sport. Physiology trumps “sweet science” when Wilder’s 83-inch reach on a wiry 6’7 frame transmits perilous power shots at greater distances than most opponents can reach.

October 2025 marks a milestone birthday. Wilder turns 40. That age acts as a death sentence in many sports, but many combat athletes that don’t rely on reflexes maintain success. George Foreman left boxing for essentially a decade, yet returned with a retooled style to regain the heavyweight championship nearing age 46.

Power stays the longest at any boxer’s proficiency party. Wilder will look to prove the last thing to go is the best to have when he faces Robert Heleniuon s Oct. 15 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

Casual fans scratch their head at the relatively obscure opponent. The nearly 6’9 behemoth enjoyed sustained success on the European circuit. His overall professional record is 31-3. Dillian White and former WBC heavyweight title challenger Gerald Washington knocked Helenius out.

Oddsmakers feel Wilder stands a tremendous chance of ensuring a third time’s the harm. BetOnline’s boxing betting lists the hailed haymaker hurler as a massive -700 favorite.