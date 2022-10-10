DEONTAY WILDER looks to get back to winning ways this weekend as he returns to the ring to face Robert Helenius. Wilder hasn’t fought in over a year since his two knockout defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, but plans on becoming a two-time heavyweight champion of the world next year.

On paper, this fight really is a great return bout for ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Helenius is as tough as they come and is a decent heavyweight, but if Wilder is at his best he should be able to deal with ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ comfortably. The hardest hitting puncher in the heavyweight division is back! The world is excited at the prospect of the return of Deontay Wilder this Saturday.

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius 📊 Records: Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO’s) | Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO’s)

Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO’s) | Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Fox Sports PPV

US: Fox Sports PPV 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York, USA

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Deontay Wilder -800 | Robert Helenius +500

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius Betting Prediction

The return of Deontay Wilder is almost upon us. The heavy-handed American superstar returns to the ring this Saturday night, having not fought for over 12 months. The last time we saw Wilder in the ring was in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury, in which he was knocked out in the 11th round. The time before that, the 36-year-old was comprehensively stopped by ‘The Gypsy King’ inside seven rounds of their rematch fight.

However, apart from the two Fury defeats and the draw with the Englishman, Deontay Wilder has never been beaten. Fury may just be his kryptonite, with Wilder annihilating everyone else he has ever stepped into the ring with. In fact, of Wilder’s 42 victories, he has won 41 of them by KO. The only man he didn’t stop was Bermane Stiverne when he won a wide unanimous decision to win the WBC World Heavyweight Title back in 2015. He then rematched Stiverne two years later and knocked him out in the very first round. So Wilder has knocked out every single man he has beaten. Quite staggering.

For this fight against Helenius, we can see this KO streak continuing. Despite being a decent heavyweight in his own right and holding some great wins over the likes of Derek Chisora and Adam Kownacki, Helenius will be too easy to hit for Wilder.

Wilder is arguably one of the heaviest handed heavyweights in the history of the sport. People have compared his power with the likes of George Foreman and Mike Tyson – quite illustrious company.

Although he has ad a bit of an absence, here at The Sports Daily, we fully expect Wilder to come back in emphatic fashion. He may use the first round or two to suss out his opponent, before detonating his huge bombs on the chin of the Finnish bruiser. One Wilder lands those right hands, there is no coming back (unless you are Tyson Fury).

So although Helenius is a credible heavyweight and has some decent wins, boasting a good record, we full expect Wilder to get him out of there in the first third of the fight.

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius Prediction: Wilder to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-4 @ +140 with BetOnline

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius Best Bet

Our best bet for this compelling heavyweight showdown on Saturday night between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius is that the heavy handed American will secure the knockout victory in either the second or third round.

As we have previously alluded to, we feel that a Wilder KO/TKO in the opening four rounds is highly likely. But to bring you, our valued The Sports Daily reader, more value, we think it could come in the second or third round of the fight. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a price of +300 for this outcome.

The reason we have gone for the second or third round is that Wilder is an elite finisher. When he has his opponent hurt, he doesn’t hold back and goes for broke. At 38-years-old and having been knocked out by both Gerald Washington and Johann Duhaupas, we think the punch resistance of Helenius may have been broken.

Yes, he has had some fantastic wins since then, but the ‘Bronze Bomber’ is a completely different animal. Wilder carries freakish power, and as soon as he lands a clean right hand on Helenius’ chin, it’s goodnight. As simple as that.

We think the former WBC champ may ‘download the data’ so to speak in the opening round, before searching for those clubbing right hands and huge left hooks from the second round onwards. Once again further emphasizing our point, as soon as Wilder lands clean, the fight is over.

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius Best Bet: Wilder to win via KO/TKO in Rounds 2-3 @ +300 with BetOnline

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius Fight Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius fight odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Deontay Wilder -800 Robert Helenius +500 Draw +2200

When Is Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius?

Date: Saturday, October 15th

Ring Walks expected: 11.00PM EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Fox Sports on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling heavyweight clash live from the Barclays Center on Fox Sports PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $74.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream: Fox Sports subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Fox Sports app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel ad have paid for the PPV on your account.

Tale Of The Tape

Deontay Wilder — Record and Bio

Rank: #4 (BoxRec)

Age: 36

Country: USA

Height: 6’7″ (201 cm)

Reach: 83” (211 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 42-2-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 41

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Robert Helenius — Record and Bio