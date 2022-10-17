Boxing News and Rumors

Deontay Wilder Wants Oleksandr Usyk or Andy Ruiz Jr Next

Paul Kelly
With Deontay Wilder returning to action this past weekend after a year out of the ring with a stunning first round KO of Robert Helenius, who could be next for ‘The Bronze Bomber’?

Names such as Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr have been thrown about for potential opponents for Wilder next.

Wilder Wants Usyk or Ruiz Next

After his stunning one punch knockout over Robert Helenius at the weekend, boxing fans are already discussing who Deontay Wilder should fight next.

Wilder knocked ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ out inside the first minute of the fight on Saturday night, making it 42 knockouts from his 43 professional wins. But the main question on everyone’s lips right now is who will the former world heavyweight champion fight next?

Wilder held a version of the world heavyweight title for five years, before the famous trilogy with Tyson Fury meant he lost his title. Now, the 36-year-old is ready to challenge for more belts and become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

One name that has been mentioned by Wilder himself and boxing fans is of course Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk holds three of the four belts at heavyweight after his two victories over Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

When asked who he wants to face next, Wilder made it fairly obvious who he wants in 2023:

“I have been hearing rumours about Usyk, but he’s not here, is he?

“When guys see these knockouts, they turn the corner away from me. So, I’m down for whatever, whether it’s Andy Ruiz or Usyk, let’s bring it on.

“Deontay is back and the excitement in the heavyweight division is back.”

Boxing News and Rumors
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
