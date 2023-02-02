Derek Carr Next Team Updated Odds: Bucs Now Favorites

The 2023 NFL quarterback carousel will be in full swing this offseason. The first domino could fall within the next few weeks as the Las Vegas Raiders decide what to do with Derek Carr.

Barring a last-minute change of heart, the Raiders are poised to move on from Carr. Following the Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carr was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. The Raiders and Carr agreed for the veteran quarterback to step away from the team to avoid being a distraction.

Carr already gave a heartfelt goodbye to Raider fans on his social media accounts. Carr thanked Raider Nation and the cities of Oakland and Las Vegas for their support during his nine-year tenure. The 31-year-old looks forward to a “new city and a new team” as he strives to win his first championship.

The Raiders Must Make A Decision Soon

The Raiders must decide on Carr sooner rather than later. The date to keep in mind is February 15. Carr will be guaranteed $40.4 million over the next two seasons if he’s on the roster after February 15. If the Raiders can find a trade partner before that date, Carr will stay on the roster until the move becomes official when the new league year begins on March 15. The Raiders will not owe Carr his salary in this situation.

The more likely scenario is Carr will be released before February 15. The Raiders would save just under $30 million in cap space with only a dead cap of $5.625 million.

Time is of the essence, which is why the #Raiders are starting now. There is a firm deadline of Feb 15. At that point, Carr's $40.4M in salary over the next two seasons becomes fully guaranteed. Any decision on a possible trade would come before then. https://t.co/z0YW5GMiac — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lead Derek Carr Next Team Odds

If Carr does not go back to the Raiders, there is a new favorite team to land his services.

BetOnline believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorite to land Carr if he leaves Vegas. The odds are set at +400. This comes in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement this past Wednesday. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin under contract, the Buccaneers have the weapons at receiver to entice Carr to sign with Tampa Bay.

Behind the Bucs are the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts at +450, respectively. The Jets have a loaded roster full of young talents, such as Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Elijah Moore. With a top 10 defense, the Jets are a quarterback away from contending for a playoff spot. Indianapolis still needs to hire a head coach, but Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell are two emerging receivers that could excel with a QB like Carr.

The Carolina Panthers (+600) and Washington Commanders (+700) round out the top five.

Check out the chart from BetOnline with the odds for Derek Carr’s next team.