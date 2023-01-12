NFL News and Rumors

Derek Carr Posts His Goodbyes to the Las Vegas Raiders

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Derek Carr Posts His Goodbyes to the Las Vegas Raiders
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Things are continuing to trend for a divorce between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders were evaluating Carr’s trade market this offseason. Also on the same day, Carr posted a message on his Twitter account saying goodbye to the Raiders fanbase and organization.

“Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” Carr wrote. “We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our nine years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.”

Just a year after a playoff appearance, the Raiders followed up with a measurably disappointing 2022 season. The team went 6-9 in Carr’s starts before he was benched in the last two games of the season. Carr took a leave of absence from the team after the benching.

Statistically, Derek Carr took a step back in his production this season. His 60.8% completion percentage and 86.3 passer rating are the worst since his rookie season. He threw 14 interceptions, which ties a career-high and led the league at the time of his benching. Carr also threw for 24 touchdowns and posted a 55.5 QBR.

After going 6-11, the Raiders hold the seventh pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Derek Carr’s Raiders Career

Carr has been the Raiders starting quarterback since he was drafted in 2014. In his nine years in the organization, Carr has amassed 35,322 passing yards, which is a franchise record. He also holds the passing touchdowns record with 219 thrown. He has made three Pro Bowl appearances in his career from 2015-17 and led the Raiders to two playoff appearances in 2016 and 2021. However, he only played in the 2021 playoffs due to a broken leg he suffered in December 2016.

However, the Raiders did not make it past the Wild Card round in both appearances.

In April, Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 contract extension that runs through the 2025 season. In addition, the contract comes with a no-trade clause, giving Carr more control over which team he will be sent to.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Raiders
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Derek Carr Posts His Goodbyes to the Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr Posts His Goodbyes to the Las Vegas Raiders

Author image Dylan Williams  •  16min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks: Vikings to Cover the Spread Against the Giants
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Trevor Lawrence Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Trevor Lawrence Player Props: Bet On Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Justin Herbert Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Justin Herbert Player Props: Bet On Over 25.5 Pass Completions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin Applies For Two Trademarks After Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin Applies For Two Trademarks After Cardiac Arrest
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Hines Bills
NFL Week 18 Players of the Week Announced
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 11 2023
NFL News and Rumors
The Windy City Is Making One Last Attempt To Keep The Bears In Chicago
The Windy City Is Making One Last Attempt To Keep The Bears In Chicago
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top