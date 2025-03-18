Featured

Derek Stingley Jr., Texans Agree to Three-Year Extension

Mathew Huff
Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with Derek Stingley Jr., their star defensive back. The deal is for $90 million with guarantees of $63.5 million. This contract officially makes Stingley Jr. the highest paid cornerback in terms of annual salary in league history.  Derek Stingley Jr. was a key staple in a Texans secondary that was one of the best in the NFL last year. They ranked sixth in passing defense and sixth in total team defense last season. The Texans recognized how vital Derek Stingley Jr. was to this defensive success and wasted little time in giving him a new contract. 

Houston Texans Agree to Three-Year, $90 Million Contract Extension With Cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. 

Derek Stingley Jr.’s Career Thus Far 

Derek Stingley Jr. has developed into a top-10 defensive back in the league. One can even argue he is a top-five cornerback in today’s league. Stingley Jr. was a first team All-Pro this past season. An impressive feat considering he had only been in the league for two seasons. Going into year four of his career, he is only going to get better.

Last year, Stingley Jr. tallied five interceptions for 48 yards, 18 passes defended, and 54 combined tackles. It should also be noted that he allowed the lowest passer rating (56.9) and lowest completion percentage (45.7 percent) among cornerbacks who played at least 400 snaps in coverage. For his career, Derek Stingley Jr. has already recorded 11 interceptions, 36 passes defended, and five tackles for a loss. With numbers like these, Derek Stingley Jr. is certainly in the same tier as Patrick Surtain, Sauce Gardner, and Jaylon Johnson. 

Can the Houston Texans Make Some Noise in the Playoffs Next Year? 

The Texans have also made some questionable decisions this offseason. They traded their best offensive lineman in Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. A head-scratching move considering the team needs offensive line help for quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Houston’s offensive front allowed Stroud to be sacked 52 times this past season.

Their defensive unit is solidified, but their priority going forward must be shoring up the offensive line. If they don’t, then the Texans could be one-and-done in the playoffs next season. However, an experienced C.J. Stroud with an upgraded offense could make a deep playoff run. We will see what Houston does in the upcoming NFL Draft to address key needs on the offense. However, they are set on defense, especially after extending Derek Stingley Jr., their All-Pro cornerback.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
