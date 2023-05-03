Derma Sotogake, a Japan-bred horse, is one of the few international horses running in the Kentucky Derby. The colt is just the third Japan-bred horse to compete in the Run for the Roses and the colt is looking to become the first Japanese horse to win the Kentucky Derby. The last international horse to win was Sunny’s Halo in 1983.

The horse is led by Christophe Lemaire and trained by Hidetaka Otonashi. Derma Sotogake is tied with Kingsbarns with the fifth-best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at +1200. He is the second-highest earning horse running at Churchill Downs with a total of $1,162,164 in career earnings.

Derma Sotogake Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

There will be two international horses from Japan racing this year in Derma Sotogake and Continuar.

While the field is led by morning line favorite Forte (3-1), Derma Sotogake is among the Kentucky Derby contenders with +1200 odds despite receiving an unfavorable gate in the post position draw. The colt will be racing out of post No. 17, which has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 43 starts.

Following Monday’s post position draw, the top five derby contenders include Forte (+325), Tapit Trice (+600), Angel of Empire (+800) and Derma Sotogake (+1200).

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline below.



Derma Sotogake Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Representing Japan, Derma Sotogake swept the $1 million UAE Derby at the Dubai World Cup. The win also helped the colt to earn 100 points on the Road to Kentucky Derby, just enough to qualify at Churchill Downs.

The son of Mind Your Biscuits, Derma Sotogake has a strong pedigree. His father won the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen at Meydan twice. The colt will be led by Christophe Lemaire and trained by Japanese trainer Hidetaka Otonashi.

Together, the group will attempt to make history at Churchill Downs by becoming the first Kentucky Derby winner out of post position No. 17.

For a quick breakdown of Derma Sotogake’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.

Post Position17 Horse Derma Sotogake Odds +1000 Points 100 Jockey Christophe Lemaire Trainer Hidetaka Otonashi Owner(s) Hiroyuki Asanuma Breeder Shadai Farm Pedigree Mind Your Biscuits – Amour Poesie by Neo Universe Auction Price $163,397

Derma Sotogake Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Since the colt has yet to race on American soil, there is no information on Derma Sotogake’s Equibase Speed Figure. However, that is part of the challenge of assessing Japan-bred horses.

Pacesetters generally have an easier time in the Kentucky Derby, which is one of the few races with 20 horses in the field. Derma Sotogake fits the bill and has the career earnings of a horse that could challenge for the early lead at Churchill Downs.

With $1,162,164 in career earnings and four first-place finishes on his resume, Derma Sotogake has the type of running style and experience of a potential Kentucky Derby winner.

Check out Derma Sotogake’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.

Career Record 8 (4-0-2) Career Earnings $1,162,164 Earnings Per Start $145,271 Running Style Pacesetter Equibase Speed Figure N/A

Derma Sotogake Horse Pedigree

Mind Your Biscuits (USA) 2013 Posse (USA) 2000 Silver Deputy (CAN) 1985 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Silver Valley (USA) 1979 Raska (CAN) 1992 Rahy (USA) 1985 Borishka (CAN) 1987 Jazzmane (USA) Toccet (USA) 2000 Awesome Again (CAN) 1994 Cozzene’s Angel (USA) 1994 Alljazz (USA) 1992 Stop The Music (USA) 1970 Bounteous (USA) 1979 Amour Poesie (JPN) 2010 Neo Universe (JPN) 2000 Sunday Silence (USA) 1986 Halo (USA) 1969 Wishing Well (USA) 1975 Pointed Path (GB) 1984 Kris (GB) 1976 Silken Way (FR) 1973 Happy Request (JPN) 1997 Tony Bin (IRL) 1983 Kampala (GB) 1976 Severn Bridge (GB) 1965 April Sonnett (USA) 1981 Dike (USA) 1966 Pass Me (USA) 1977

Derma Sotogake Past Performances and Results

Derma Sotogake punched his ticket into the Kentucky Derby by winning the most profitable race of the year, the UAE Derby.

He’s only raced in international races and has never been on American soil. However, he won a $1 million purse in March and earned 100 points in the process, just enough to qualify for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The colt enters the Kentucky Derby with 4 four wins under his belt.

Check out Derma Sotogake’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Meydan Racecourse 3/25/2023 N/A UAE Derby Sponsored By Atlantis The Royal (Gr. 2) 2 1 King Abdulaziz Racecourse 2/25/2023 N/A Saudi Derby Presented By Boutique Group (Gr. 3) 3 3 Kawasaki 12/14/2022 11 Zennippon Nisai Yushun N/A 1 Hanshin 11/6/2022 9 Mochinoki Sho N/A 1 Chukyo 10/2/2022 1 Maiden N/A 1 Kokura 9/3/2022 2 Maiden N/A 3 Kokura 8/14/2022 2 Maiden N/A 4 Hanshin 6/26/2022 5 Maiden N/A 6

