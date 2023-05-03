Horse Racing

Derma Sotogake Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Gia Nguyen
Derma Sotogake Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Derma Sotogake, a Japan-bred horse, is one of the few international horses running in the Kentucky Derby. The colt is just the third Japan-bred horse to compete in the Run for the Roses and the colt is looking to become the first Japanese horse to win the Kentucky Derby. The last international horse to win was Sunny’s Halo in 1983.

The horse is led by Christophe Lemaire and trained by Hidetaka Otonashi. Derma Sotogake is tied with Kingsbarns with the fifth-best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at +1200. He is the second-highest earning horse running at Churchill Downs with a total of $1,162,164 in career earnings.

Derma Sotogake Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

There will be two international horses from Japan racing this year in Derma Sotogake and Continuar.

While the field is led by morning line favorite Forte (3-1), Derma Sotogake is among the Kentucky Derby contenders with +1200 odds despite receiving an unfavorable gate in the post position draw. The colt will be racing out of post No. 17, which has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 43 starts.

Following Monday’s post position draw, the top five derby contenders include Forte (+325), Tapit Trice (+600), Angel of Empire (+800) and Derma Sotogake (+1200).

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

Derma Sotogake Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Representing Japan, Derma Sotogake swept the $1 million UAE Derby at the Dubai World Cup. The win also helped the colt to earn 100 points on the Road to Kentucky Derby, just enough to qualify at Churchill Downs.

The son of Mind Your Biscuits, Derma Sotogake has a strong pedigree. His father won the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen at Meydan twice. The colt will be led by Christophe Lemaire and trained by Japanese trainer Hidetaka Otonashi.

Together, the group will attempt to make history at Churchill Downs by becoming the first Kentucky Derby winner out of post position No. 17.

For a quick breakdown of Derma Sotogake’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.

Post Position17

Horse Derma Sotogake
Odds +1000
Points 100
Jockey Christophe Lemaire
Trainer Hidetaka Otonashi
Owner(s) Hiroyuki Asanuma
Breeder Shadai Farm
Pedigree Mind Your Biscuits – Amour Poesie by Neo Universe
Auction Price $163,397

Derma Sotogake Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Since the colt has yet to race on American soil, there is no information on Derma Sotogake’s Equibase Speed Figure. However, that is part of the challenge of assessing Japan-bred horses.

Pacesetters generally have an easier time in the Kentucky Derby, which is one of the few races with 20 horses in the field. Derma Sotogake fits the bill and has the career earnings of a horse that could challenge for the early lead at Churchill Downs.

With $1,162,164 in career earnings and four first-place finishes on his resume, Derma Sotogake has the type of running style and experience of a potential Kentucky Derby winner.

Check out Derma Sotogake’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.

Career Record 8 (4-0-2)
Career Earnings $1,162,164
Earnings Per Start $145,271
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure N/A

Derma Sotogake Horse Pedigree

Mind Your Biscuits (USA)

2013

 Posse (USA)

2000

 Silver Deputy (CAN)

1985

 Deputy Minister (CAN)

1979
Silver Valley (USA)

1979
Raska (CAN)

1992

 Rahy (USA)

1985
Borishka (CAN)

1987
Jazzmane (USA) Toccet (USA)

2000

 Awesome Again (CAN)

1994
Cozzene’s Angel (USA)

1994
Alljazz (USA)

1992

 Stop The Music (USA)

1970
Bounteous (USA)

1979
Amour Poesie (JPN)

2010

 Neo Universe (JPN)

2000

 Sunday Silence (USA)

1986

 Halo (USA)

1969
Wishing Well (USA)

1975
Pointed Path (GB)

1984

 Kris (GB)

1976
Silken Way (FR)

1973
Happy Request (JPN)

1997

 Tony Bin (IRL)

1983

 Kampala (GB)

1976
Severn Bridge (GB)

1965
April Sonnett (USA)

1981

 Dike (USA)

1966
Pass Me (USA)

1977

Derma Sotogake Past Performances and Results

Derma Sotogake punched his ticket into the Kentucky Derby by winning the most profitable race of the year, the UAE Derby.

He’s only raced in international races and has never been on American soil. However, he won a $1 million purse in March and earned 100 points in the process, just enough to qualify for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The colt enters the Kentucky Derby with 4 four wins under his belt.

Check out Derma Sotogake’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish
Meydan Racecourse 3/25/2023 N/A UAE Derby Sponsored By Atlantis The Royal (Gr. 2) 2 1
King Abdulaziz Racecourse 2/25/2023 N/A Saudi Derby Presented By Boutique Group (Gr. 3) 3 3
Kawasaki 12/14/2022 11 Zennippon Nisai Yushun N/A 1
Hanshin 11/6/2022 9 Mochinoki Sho N/A 1
Chukyo 10/2/2022 1 Maiden N/A 1
Kokura 9/3/2022 2 Maiden N/A 3
Kokura 8/14/2022 2 Maiden N/A 4
Hanshin 6/26/2022 5 Maiden N/A 6

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
