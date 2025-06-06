Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry wants to be in an Adam Sandler movie, and Dan Patrick might be the one to get him a role.

Derrick Henry Makes Bet With Dan Patrick

It's a bet! @KingHenry_2 rushes for 2000 yards next season and DP gets him in a @AdamSandler movie. pic.twitter.com/GY2om9gNO6 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 3, 2025

In a recent interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Henry spoke with the titular host about the upcoming football season.

Toward the end of the interview, Henry complimented Patrick on his neon green sweatshirt. When Patrick said it was a Happy Gilmore hoodie, Henry’s eyes lit up.

“You know, Adam Sandler is my favorite actor,” Henry told Patrick. “If you ever see again, tell him I’m a really big fan. I would really love to meet him one day.”

Patrick did Henry one better. The radio host said he’d text Sandler to send a video to the Ravens. Then, Patrick added a sweetener.

“If you get to 2,000 yards, I’ll get you in a Sandler movie,” Patrick said to an elated Henry.

Henry could become the latest athlete to star in a Sandler movie. Sandler, a huge sports fan, will reprise his role as Happy Gilmore for the sequel this summer. Happy Gilmore 2 will feature real PGA golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

Other athletes to have significant roles in Sandler films include Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems and Juancho Hernangómez in Hustle.

Derrick Henry Back For Another Season With The Ravens

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, per Todd France of Athletes First. It is the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old. pic.twitter.com/aeeqmHczPb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2025

After spending his first eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry signed with the Ravens during the 2024 offseason.

Despite turning 30, Henry dominated on the ground, rushing for 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns.

After an excellent season, the Ravens rewarded Henry with a two-year extension worth $30 million, with $25 million guaranteed.

Henry’s contract is the largest deal for a running back over 30 years old.