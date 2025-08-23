Bulls

Derrick Rose to Have No. 1 Jersey Retired by Chicago Bulls

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns

Derrick Rose, the 2010-11 league MVP, will have his jersey number retired by the Chicago Bulls on January 24, 2026. Rose, one of the most electrifying players in his prime, wore the number 1 during his tenure with Chicago. The number will soon hang in the rafters at the United Center. It will hang alongside other iconic numbers such as Michael Jordan’s 23, Scottie Pippen’s 33, Jerry Sloan’s 4, and Bob Love’s 10.
Rose’s career did not go quite as planned, due to multiple knee injuries over the years.

The three-time All-Star would go on to be a journeyman. He would go on to play for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Chicago native even garnered Sixth Man of the Year interest in his later years. However, Derrick Rose is still one of the most iconic Bulls players in franchise history. He will be immortalized in Chicago lore come January.

Chicago Bulls to Retire Derrick Rose’s Jersey on January 24, 2026

Derrick Rose: His Impact in His Prime With the Chicago Bulls

In his prime, there was no one who could stop Derrick Rose one-on-one. He became the youngest league MVP in NBA history, and the future of the Bulls looked incredibly bright. Unfortunately, a torn ACL suffered in the first round of the 2012 playoffs changed everything. Still, one cannot take away what Rose was able to accomplish in his seven-year stint with the Bulls.

Derrick Rose made an immediate impact coming out of college, winning the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year award. That campaign saw the six-foot-three guard average 16.8 points, 6.3 assists per game, and a 47.5 percent field goal percentage.

Rose’s MVP campaign was one for the books. During that year, the former Memphis standout posted impressive numbers. He posted 25.0 points, 4.1 total rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 7.7 assists per game. Additionally, Rose was on his way to becoming one of the faces of the Association, with his crafty crossover that frustrated defenders and his insane agility to get to the rim. When one looks at some of the best highlights of the 2010s, you can be sure that Derrick Rose will be featured. Rose was considered among the elite point guards of his era, held in the same esteem as Russell Westbrook and John Wall.

Considering all of this, the Chicago Bulls retiring Derrick Rose’s number 1 should hardly be a surprise to any avid NBA fan. The Bulls are set to host the Boston Celtics on January 24, 2026. The ceremony will be held after the game.

Topics  
Bulls Featured NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Bulls

Bulls
Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns

Derrick Rose to Have No. 1 Jersey Retired by Chicago Bulls

Author image Mathew Huff  •  2min
Bulls
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic
Best Trade Destinations for Nikola Vucevic
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 28 2025
Bulls
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic
Nikola Vucevic Looking to Play Four More Seasons
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 28 2024
Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Leaves Game vs Celtics With Quadriceps Strain
DeMar DeRozan Would Prefer to Stay With Bulls if Offer is Good Enough
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 10 2024
Bulls
NBA 3-Point Contest - Zach LaVine
Potential Trade Destinations for Zach LaVine
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 14 2023
Bulls
Zach LaVine’s $34M Mansion Is Most Expensive Orange County Home Sale In 2023
Chicago Bulls Reportedly Had Giant Asking Price for Zach LaVine
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 20 2023
Bulls
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat
Nikola Vucevic and Bulls Open Contract Extension Talks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top