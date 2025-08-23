Derrick Rose to Have No. 1 Jersey Retired by Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose, the 2010-11 league MVP, will have his jersey number retired by the Chicago Bulls on January 24, 2026. Rose, one of the most electrifying players in his prime, wore the number 1 during his tenure with Chicago. The number will soon hang in the rafters at the United Center. It will hang alongside other iconic numbers such as Michael Jordan’s 23, Scottie Pippen’s 33, Jerry Sloan’s 4, and Bob Love’s 10.

Rose’s career did not go quite as planned, due to multiple knee injuries over the years.

The three-time All-Star would go on to be a journeyman. He would go on to play for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Chicago native even garnered Sixth Man of the Year interest in his later years. However, Derrick Rose is still one of the most iconic Bulls players in franchise history. He will be immortalized in Chicago lore come January.

Derrick Rose: His Impact in His Prime With the Chicago Bulls



In his prime, there was no one who could stop Derrick Rose one-on-one. He became the youngest league MVP in NBA history, and the future of the Bulls looked incredibly bright. Unfortunately, a torn ACL suffered in the first round of the 2012 playoffs changed everything. Still, one cannot take away what Rose was able to accomplish in his seven-year stint with the Bulls.



Derrick Rose made an immediate impact coming out of college, winning the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year award. That campaign saw the six-foot-three guard average 16.8 points, 6.3 assists per game, and a 47.5 percent field goal percentage.

Rose’s MVP campaign was one for the books. During that year, the former Memphis standout posted impressive numbers. He posted 25.0 points, 4.1 total rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 7.7 assists per game. Additionally, Rose was on his way to becoming one of the faces of the Association, with his crafty crossover that frustrated defenders and his insane agility to get to the rim. When one looks at some of the best highlights of the 2010s, you can be sure that Derrick Rose will be featured. Rose was considered among the elite point guards of his era, held in the same esteem as Russell Westbrook and John Wall.

Considering all of this, the Chicago Bulls retiring Derrick Rose’s number 1 should hardly be a surprise to any avid NBA fan. The Bulls are set to host the Boston Celtics on January 24, 2026. The ceremony will be held after the game.