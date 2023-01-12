Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson A Wanted Man As Interviews Line Up

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator seems to be a wanted man in the NFL, and already has interest from three of the five teams in the league currently seeking a new head coach.

As per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson reportedly has three interviews for vacant head coach roles in the next week, with the first one being on Thursday with the Houston Texans. He has an interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, and then one with the Carolina Panthers next week.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson is interviewing for the #Texans head coaching job today, per source. The #Colts (Friday) and #Panthers (next week) are up next for Johnson, one of the hottest candidates in this cycle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2023

Johnson has been in Detroit since 2019 with the Lions, and has had various roles along the way. He started out as a quality control coach, and was then promoted to tight ends coach the following season. Then, when the Lions fired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn in the middle of the 2021 season, Johnson got promoted to pass game coordinator, which he then turned into offensive coordinator in 2022. It’s fair to say he’s been a busy guy ever since settling down in Detroit.

After a slow start to the 2022 season, the Lions eventually ended up finishing very strongly, winning eight of their final ten games, and so nearly clinched a playoff spot.

The #Lions are DEEP in their bag of tricks pic.twitter.com/VBTcADxw5X — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Johnson played a huge part in their success, putting together a unit that finished fourth in total offense, with 380 yards per game, and fifth in scoring with 26.6 points per game. He also helped unlock quarterback Jared Goff – who over his last nine games completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,937 yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

There’s no secret as to why he’s being chased for head coach roles…

