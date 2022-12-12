Detroit Lions Surging At Right Time

The Detroit Lions have been playing outstanding football recently.

They have won five out of the last six games and have a 6-7 record.

Detroit currently sits outside of the wild card spot.

However, they are surging and look better than the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders.

Below, we will discuss Detroit’s recent play and whether the Lions can make the playoffs.

Detroit Lions Surging

Detroit is playing excellently lately, winning five of their last six games.

Their offense has been rolling.

They have scored 31 or more points in four of the last five games and they have not scored less than 25 points in five straight games.

Detroit ranks fifth in points per game, seventh in passing yards per game, and 11th in rushing yards per game.

Jared Goff has thrown eight passing TDs and no interceptions in his last five games.

Goff is eighth in passing yards and tied for fifth in passing TDs in the league.

Jamaal Williams leads the league with 14 rushing TDs on the year,

Amon-Ra St. Brown is sixth in receptions and 10th in receiving yards in the league.

Detroit has one of the better offenses in the league, which is the main reason why the Lions are rolling.

Can The Detroit Lions Make The Playoffs?

Detroit is 6-7 and currently sits outside the wild.

The Giants and Commanders are both 7-5-1 and the Seahawks are 7-6-0.

Detroit has victories over both the Giants and the Commanders.

New York is faltering, going 0-3-1 in their last four games. They play the Commanders in week 15, at the Minnesota Vikings in week 16, at home in week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, and close the season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington has a tough schedule to close the season as well. They play the Giants in week 15, at the San Francisco 49ers in week 16, and then two home matchups against the Cleveland Browns in week 17 and Dallas Cowboys in week 18.

Seattle has lost three of their last four games. They have a rough schedule as well. Seattle plays against the 49ers in week 15 at home, followed by a road matchup in week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and then two home matchups against the New York Jets in week 17 and Los Angeles Rams in week 18.

All three teams have a much more difficult remaining schedule than Detroit.

The Lions are on the road in week 15 against the New York Jets, in week 16 is another road matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and then a home matchup in week 17 against the Chicago Bears, and they close the season on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit should at the very least win two of their four remaining games. With the way their offense is playing, they could easily win three or even all four remaining games.

The Giants and Seahawks are crumbling and they both have a very difficult remaining schedule.



Detroit will finish with a better record than both teams.



With a hot offense, the Detroit Lions will make the playoffs.