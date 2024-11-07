Detroit Lions Trade for Za’Darius Smith

Some reinforcements are on the way for the Detroit Lions’ defense. To help make up for Aidan Hutchinson’s absence, the Lions are acquiring pass-rusher, Za’Darius Smith, from the Cleveland Browns. In exchange, the Browns will receive a 2025 fifth-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Smith will now go from a team that has been struggling to find its identity this year to a legitimate Super Bowl contender where he will meet an instant need. As for the Lions, their pass-rush that has been sorely lacking ever since the Aidan Hutchinson went down for the year. As a result, Smith should provide some much-needed production in this department.

Lions Acquire Star Pass-Rusher, Za’Darius Smith, From Cleveland Browns

Za’Darius Smith’s Impact and Numbers

There is a reason that Za’Darius Smith is a three-time Pro-Bowler. He has had a positive impact throughout his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and the Cleveland Browns. For Smith’s career, he has recorded 65.0 sacks, 82 tackles for a loss, 321 combined tackles, 10 forced fumbles, and 15 passes defended. His best year came in the 2019 season where he made his first Pro Bowl appearance.

During that campaign, Za’Darius Smith recorded 13.5 sacks, 55 combined tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble. He really started to unlock his full potential around that time, and he became an integral part of the Green Bay Packers’ defensive unit. The Detroit Lions are hoping Smith can recapture some of that magic he uncovered during his years with the Packers, Vikings, and the Ravens. All in all, Za’Darius Smith will now be in a much better situation than he was with the Cleveland Browns.

Detroit Lions Making Strong Case for Being Best Team in the NFL

Even without Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions have a strong argument for being the best team in the entire league. Yes, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated. However, they have some glaring holes that need to be addressed. As for Detroit, they have looked terrific all around with hardly any issues. Quarterback, Jared Goff, looks like an MVP candidate and their ground game consisting of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is solid. Not to mention, they have shored up the secondary which was their Achilles heel last season. Detroit is currently 7-1 and leading the very impressive NFC North. With Za’Darius Smith now in the mix, it is hard to envision any team in the league slowing them down.