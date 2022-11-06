The reeling Green Bay Packers will have an opportunity to bounce back as they take on a struggling division rival. However, if recent history is any indication, the Detroit Lions usually defeat Green Bay at least once a season. With both squads looking to regain confidence, this is shaping up to be a good matchup.

Aaron Rodgers has not looked quite like the Aaron Rodgers we are used to seeing this year. He certainly has not played like a reigning league-MVP. Losing arguably the best wide receiver in Davante Adams was going to make life harder no matter what, but no one predicted this start to Aaron Rodger and the Packers’ season. Despite a new receiver core trying to mesh with the future hall of fame quarterback, they will have a golden opportunity to get back into the winning column as they travel to Detroit.

Lions vs Packers Game Info

• Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

• Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

• Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

• TV: Fox

Green Bay Looking For Answers

For the first time in years, Green Bay’s offense is not one of the dominant ones of the NFL. Some of it could be attributed to Rodgers getting older, some of it could be trying to build chemistry with a mostly-brand new receiver room, or it could be staying one-dimensional throughout the majority of the game. The answer is a little of all of the above.

Despite the Packers’ offense being ranked 12th in the league, there are still some bright spots. Running back, Aaron Jones, has made the most of his opportunities. So far, he has rushed for 575 yards making him on pace for a 1,000 yard campaign. Not to mention, Jones also has three receiving touchdowns on the season.

As far as the defense is concerned, it has taken an even bigger step back from last year. They were a top-15 unit last year and are currently ranked 18th. With talent like Jaire Alexander on that side of the field and others, this is something that must be addressed if Green Bay is going to have any playoff aspirations.

Same Old Detroit Lions

Not much can be said that is not already known about the Detroit Lions. Many expected them to be better this year, but the team has fallen well short of expectations. Despite a ton of individual talent on this squad, they are still far from ready for competing for a playoff spot.

Jared Goff is not the quarterback to lead this team anywhere. It does not help that he no longer has his security blanket in T.J. Hockenson to throw to anymore. Not to mention, their defense has vastly underperformed this year, especially with the talent they do possess on that side of the ball. Despite the Packers’ recent struggles, Detroit is still going to have an uphill battle in this Lions vs Packers matchup.

Predictions For Lions vs Packers

For this Lions vs Packers game, we are going to go with the favorites. Despite Detroit playing spoiler many times over the years against the Packers, Green Bay still has too much firepower for a rebuilding Lions squad to overcome. The feeling in the air is that the Lions have already thrown in the towel on the season and are hardly motivated for anything, other than a high draft pick. With all of this in mind, the Packers should pretty handily.

