The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. They will have another tough test as they travel to Detroit to take on an improved Lions squad. The Lions are already looking better than last season and have a promising young nucleus that should give their fans high hopes for the future.

The Seattle Seahawks nearly pulled off a comeback against the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons last week. They come into this game with the same record as the Detroit Lions at 1-2. Many knew this was going to be a rebuilding year coming into the season post-Russell Wilson. As far as the Lions are concerned, they are also rebuilding but going in the opposite direction. They have promising young pieces such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aiden Hutchinson and have already shocked many fans this year.

Seahawks Vs Lions Game Info

• Location: Ford Field in Detroit, MI

• Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

• Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

• TV: Fox

Seahawks Trying to Find a New Leader

Everyone knew this was going to be a rough ride for Seattle coming into the season. No disrespect to Geno Smith, but he is not going to lead a team to the promised land. Tight end, Will Dissly, has been a bright spot for them this season. Not to mention, they still have the receiver duo of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Speaking of Metcalf, he stoked the flames coming into this Seahawks vs Lions matchup. He recently commented that he has not been as impressed with Lions corner, Jeff Okudah as the Lions have been. “There’s a safety over the top of him, so he’s not really locking people down,” Metcalf said. “But he’s a good corner.” Talk about bulletin board material if you are the Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks have lost their only road game this year and come into this game with a losing record for a reason. Even in their lone win against the Broncos, they got a lot of breaks, including a bad late-game decision by a rookie head coach. Their lone win this year was arguably their “Super Bowl,” for the year, so it is puzzling why Metcalf is giving the Lions more motivation.

The Lions Slowly, but Steadily Improving

The Detroit Lions are more talented than their record indicates. Jared Goff may not be Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, but he does have plenty of experience and knows how to win against a bad team. Not to mention, Detroit possesses a great run game with the two-man effort of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift.

We have not even mentioned the receiving game yet. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a fantasy football darling this season and has quickly become Goff’s favorite target with totals of 23 catches, 253 yards, and three touchdowns. Not to mention, T.J. Hockenson continues to prove he is one of the better tight ends in the league and serves as a nice security blanket.

As long as the Lions can learn to finish a game, they will be fine. That continues to be their downfall. Since last year, the Lions have had a habit of looking great at the beginning of the game, but then choking once crunch time comes. However, they will be playing another rebuilding team as opposed to a division rival with playoff aspirations this week. With this in mind, Detroit should have a better chance in week four.

Predictions For Seahawks Vs Lions

For this game, we are going to go with the home team. As alluded to already, they are rebuilding like the Seahawks, but they are on an upward trend. After last week’s loss, Detroit will be coming out hungry and especially wanting to send a message after D.K. Metcalf’s remarks. It should be a good game throughout the first three quarters, but do not be surprised if the Lions pull away in the fourth quarter. As a result, the Seahawks will fall to 1-3 and the Lions will improve to 2-2.

