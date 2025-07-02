The Detroit Pistons have acquired sharpshooting wing, Duncan Robinson, in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. With Detroit’s current shooting guard, Malik Beasley, involved in a federal gambling probe, the Pistons knew they had to pivot someone who would give them insurance at that position. Especially in terms of shooting. Robinson had spent the last seven seasons with the Miami Heat. There, he became a key role player appearing in two different NBA Finals (2020 and 2023).

For his career, he has authored averages of 11.3 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 39.7 percent, and a win-share total of 10.3. This past year, Robinson averaged 11.0 points per game and a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3 percent in what was a rather tumultuous season for the Heat. Now, he will have a chance to mentor a budding playoff juggernaut once again be a part of an Eastern Conference contender.

Detroit Pistons Acquire Duncan Robinson in Sign-and-Trade, Agree to Three-Year, $48 Million Deal

How Duncan Robinson Will Impact the Detroit Pistons?

Robinson’s arrival gives the Pistons something they desperately needed. Elite floor spacing. Over the past few seasons, Detroit has struggled to consistently knock down perimeter shots, ranking middle of the pack to near the bottom of the league in team three-point percentage. Last season, the team ranked 17th in three-point shooting percentage at 36.2 percent. With Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey thriving as downhill playmakers, Robinson’s presence on the wing will open up driving lanes and force defenses to stay honest. His off-ball movement and ability to relocate quickly on the perimeter will give Detroit’s half-court offense a more fluid flow.

Beyond just statistics, Robinson brings playoff experience and a winning pedigree to a young Pistons team that is eager to take the next step. Having played significant minutes in high-stakes situations, including two NBA Finals runs, Robinson can help stabilize the locker room. His work ethic and understanding of Erik Spoelstra’s demanding system in Miami could translate well under Detroit’s current coaching staff, who have emphasized defense, structure, and smart basketball.

The Financial Implications

Financially, the three-year, $48 million deal is seen as a manageable investment for Detroit, especially with the rising salary cap. At $16 million annually, Robinson slots in as a mid-tier contract with potential upside if he returns to his peak shooting form. If Beasley’s legal issues keep him off the court for an extended period, Robinson may even find himself in a starting role early in the season.

All in all, this move signals Detroit’s commitment to building a balanced roster with shooting, experience, and positional depth. Three things that have eluded them in recent years. Robinson may not be a star. However, he’s exactly the kind of glue piece who could help Detroit make a meaningful leap in the Eastern Conference which will be wide open next year.