Devante Adams Facing Potential Suspension Following Push

Devante Adams could be facing NFL disciplinary action after he pushed a cameraman to the ground while exiting the field following the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

That’s a $100,000+ shove by Devante Adams. Fine incoming. pic.twitter.com/kbf625fO1O — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 11, 2022

The cameraman had run in front of the Raiders wide receiver as he was entering the tunnel at full-time, and Adams rudely pushed him the ground.

It’s reported he could be facing a possible suspension.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams is facing NFL discipline — and potentially even a suspension — for shoving a man to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the #Chiefs, per sources. The league is reviewing the situation. Adams apologized through the media and again on Twitter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Adams appeared to immediately regret his actions, and could be set to pay the price for it. He said in his post-match press conference. “I want to apologise to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me.

“I’m coming off the field and i bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me, and I shouldn’t have responded that way.”

Adams also took to social media to apologize.