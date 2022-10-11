Devante Adams Facing Potential Suspension Following Push

Devante Adams could be facing NFL disciplinary action after he pushed a cameraman to the ground while exiting the field following the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
That’s a $100,000+ shove by Devante Adams. Fine incoming. pic.twitter.com/kbf625fO1O
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 11, 2022
The cameraman had run in front of the Raiders wide receiver as he was entering the tunnel at full-time, and Adams rudely pushed him the ground.
It’s reported he could be facing a possible suspension.
#Raiders WR Davante Adams is facing NFL discipline — and potentially even a suspension — for shoving a man to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the #Chiefs, per sources.
The league is reviewing the situation. Adams apologized through the media and again on Twitter.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022
Adams appeared to immediately regret his actions, and could be set to pay the price for it. He said in his post-match press conference. “I want to apologise to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me.
“I’m coming off the field and i bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me, and I shouldn’t have responded that way.”
Adams also took to social media to apologize.
Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.
— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022