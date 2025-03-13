Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton out long term with injury

The New Jersey Devils received a significant blow on Thursday. It was announced by Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald that defenseman Dougie Hamilton of Toronto, Ontario will be out the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season because of a lower-body injury. In addition to the 2024-25 regular season, which contains 16 more games, Hamilton is also expected to miss the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

How and when did Hamilton get injured?

Hamilton suffered the ailment on March 4 against the Dallas Stars, in a 4-3 Devils loss. According to Josh Cybulski of Pro Hockey Rumors, Hamilton connected with Stars forward Mason Marchment of Uxbridge, Ontario during the game and did not return.

Dougie Hamilton in 2024-25

This season, Hamilton had nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points. He was a +9 with 28 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 182 shots on goal, 81 blocked shots, 74 hits. 20 takeaways and 92 giveaways. Hamilton led all Devils defensemen in scoring this season.

Where are the Devils in the standings?

New Jersey is in third place in the Metropolitan Standings with 76 points. They have a record of 35 wins, 25 regulation losses and six losses in extra time. New Jersey is seven points up on the Montreal Canadiens for a playoff spot. At this time, the Devils would be playing the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Who do the Devils play next?

New Jersey next plays the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The Oilers are not playing good hockey at all at the moment as thy have lost seven of their last 10 games. On Monday, the Oilers were beaten 3-2 by the Buffalo Sabres. This is a franchise that is 22 points behind Edmonton in the NHL standings.

The Devils have won their last two games. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Sunday and the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday.