Devin Haney Arrested with Semi-Automatic Weapon in Los Angeles

Garrett Kerman
Devin Haney

Devin Haney, a rising star in the world of boxing, was recently arrested after a semi-automatic weapon was allegedly found in his possession.

 Devin Haney’s Arrest

According to reports, Haney was pulled over by police in Los Angeles for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers discovered a semi-automatic weapon in the vehicle. Haney was subsequently arrested and charged with a felony offense for the possession of the weapon.

Devin Haney’s Career

Devin Haney has been making waves in the boxing world with his impressive performances in the ring. With a record of 27 wins and no losses, Haney has established himself as a top contender in the lightweight division. His technical skills and speed have earned him comparisons to boxing greats such as Floyd Mayweather Jr.

 Fallout from the Arrest

The news of Haney’s arrest has sent shockwaves through the boxing community. Many fans and analysts are speculating about the potential consequences of this incident for Haney’s career. If convicted of the felony charge, Haney could face significant legal penalties, including jail time and fines. Devin Haney was taken into custody but released after posting a $35,000 bail. The 24-year-old California native is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Additionally, the arrest could have a negative impact on Haney’s reputation and future prospects in the sport. Boxing has a history of being unforgiving towards fighters who run afoul of the law, and Haney’s arrest could make it difficult for him to secure future fights and sponsorships.

 

