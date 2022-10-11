DEVIN HANEY looks to make his first defence as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world as he rematches against Australia’s hometown hero, George Kambosos Jr. The fight goes down on Saturday night (EST time), with the winner on the cusp of all the big fight at 135-pounds. Vasyl Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will all be watching with huge interest this weekend, for sure.

On paper, this fight is still very much a close one. However, after the boxing clinic Haney put on last time down under, he goes into this one as the resounding favorite to make it two wins over his Australian counterpart. ‘Ferocious’ has of course won as the underdog before, like he did emphatically to rip the belts from Teofimo Lopez, but he is definitely up against it this weekend against Devin Haney.

If you fancy a wager on this fight in the men’s lightweight division, read on and check out our betting picks and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting promos on this page ahead of Haney vs Kambosos Jr 2.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 – Fight Information

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Betting Prediction

Our first betting prediction for Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr is that ‘The Dream’ will pick up where he left off in June, and put on a boxing clinic in this rematch. Here at The Sports Daily, we think he will box a punch perfect fight yet again, bamboozling Kambosos and winning a wide points victory.

Devin Haney has stupendous boxing talent. He had an extensive amateur career as well as a perfect professional record. Despite having more knockouts in his career than decision wins, we think Haney will coast his way to a points win, winning almost every round against Kambosos Jr, who simply won’t be able to get neat ‘The Dream’.

First time around, it was like a sparring session for Devin Haney. We think the same thing could happen again come fight night down under this weekend. Haney has superior speed, movement, footwork and boxing IQ, and therefore will be able to box his way to yet another 12 round masterclass against George Kambosos Jr.

Some huge fights could be on the horizon for Devin Haney if he wins again this weekend. The likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis could all be on Haney’s radar in 2023. But Haney must stay focused on the fight at hand this weekend, and we can see it being another relatively straight forward victory for the 23-year-old.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Prediction: Haney to win on Points @ -190 with BetOnline

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Best Bet

Our best bet for this compelling lightweight undisputed showdown on Saturday night between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr is that the young American star will box his way to another unanimous decision victory. However, we think ‘The Dream’ could secure a knockdown in the fight too.

Although we are confident Haney will win on points this weekend, and a wide points decision at that, we could see him claiming a knockdown with the sheer speed, accuracy and timing of his combinations. As the fight gets into the second half, and Kambosos Jr realises he is behind on the cards yet again, he will need to take some risks if he wants to win the fight.

If that is the case, that will be music to the ears of Devin Haney, who will be able to pick Kambosos Jr off at will as he throws the kitchen sink at the undisputed lightweight king. As Kambosos realises he is behind on the cards, he will have to throw everything at Haney, which of course means leaving your defence more open as you take more risks.

The precision of Haney’s combinations will be able to penetrate the guard of Kambosos. For this reason, we could see the American boxing star landing a three or four punch combination, forcing the Australian to wilt to the canvas. We can’t quite see Haney having that killer instinct to finish the fight if he does score a knockdown, but that he could well get to Kambosos late on and make his decision victory even wider with Kambosos hitting the deck.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Best Bet: Haney to win via Unanimous Decision and score a Knockdown @ +200 with BetOnline

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Fight Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Devin Haney -1200 George Kambosos Jr +700 Draw +2200

When Is Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2?

Date: Saturday, October 15th

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have ESPN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling lightweight undisputed clash live from the Rod Laver Arena on ESPN+, provided you are a subscriber to the channel.

Live stream: ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the channel.

Tale Of The Tape

Devin Haney — Record and Bio

Rank: #2 (BoxRec)

Age: 23

Country: USA

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 28-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15

Fights Won by Decision: 13

George Kambosos Jr — Record and Bio