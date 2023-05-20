Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Best Prop Bets

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are set to face off in a highly anticipated boxing match. Haney is currently the favorite with odds of -280, giving him a 73.6% win probability over Lomachenko. However, Lomachenko is no stranger to being an underdog and has proven himself to be a formidable opponent in the past.

CHAOS! DEVIN HANEY JUST LAUNCHED LOMACHENKO ACROSS THE STAGE!#HaneyLoma | SAT | https://t.co/5NUYllW4TG pic.twitter.com/MTbprXmP0p — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 19, 2023

For those interested in betting on the fight, there are several prop bets available. One of the best bets is for Haney to win by decision, with odds of -175. Another is for Lomachenko to win by decision, with odds of +330. Additionally, there’s a prop bet for Haney to win by KO/TKO, with odds of +900, and for Lomachenko to win by KO/TKO, with odds of +750. The fight going to a decision has odds of -550.

In terms of physical advantages, Haney has a height and reach advantage over Lomachenko. He’s 5-foot-8 with a 71-inch reach, while Lomachenko is 5-foot-7 with a 65-inch reach. However, Lomachenko has more experience in the ring and has been a P4P great over the past decade. Haney is coming off two wide victories over George Kambosos and is riding a better wave of momentum than Lomachenko. However, Lomachenko is more accomplished and has proven himself to be a skilled fighter in the past. In order for Lomachenko to win this fight, he may have to take bigger risks than Haney. For any fighter to take chances against Haney and fight more aggressively, it always falls. However, if Haney can maintain his composure and stick to his game plan, he has a good chance of winning the fight. Devin Haney is currently the favorite to win the fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko. However, Lomachenko has proven himself to be a skilled fighter in the past and should not be underestimated. For those interested in betting on the fight, there are several prop bets available including Haney winning by decision and Lomachenko winning by KO/TKO. Ultimately, this fight will come down to who can maintain their composure and execute their game plan effectively in the ring.