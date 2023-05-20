Boxing Picks

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Best Prop Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Devin Haney

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are set to face off in a highly anticipated boxing match. Haney is currently the favorite with odds of -280, giving him a 73.6% win probability over Lomachenko. However, Lomachenko is no stranger to being an underdog and has proven himself to be a formidable opponent in the past.

For those interested in betting on the fight, there are several prop bets available. One of the best bets is for Haney to win by decision, with odds of -175. Another is for Lomachenko to win by decision, with odds of +330. Additionally, there’s a prop bet for Haney to win by KO/TKO, with odds of +900, and for Lomachenko to win by KO/TKO, with odds of +750. The fight going to a decision has odds of -550.
In terms of physical advantages, Haney has a height and reach advantage over Lomachenko. He’s 5-foot-8 with a 71-inch reach, while Lomachenko is 5-foot-7 with a 65-inch reach. However, Lomachenko has more experience in the ring and has been a P4P great over the past decade.
Haney is coming off two wide victories over George Kambosos and is riding a better wave of momentum than Lomachenko. However, Lomachenko is more accomplished and has proven himself to be a skilled fighter in the past.
In order for Lomachenko to win this fight, he may have to take bigger risks than Haney. For any fighter to take chances against Haney and fight more aggressively, it always falls. However, if Haney can maintain his composure and stick to his game plan, he has a good chance of winning the fight.
Devin Haney is currently the favorite to win the fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko. However, Lomachenko has proven himself to be a skilled fighter in the past and should not be underestimated. For those interested in betting on the fight, there are several prop bets available including Haney winning by decision and Lomachenko winning by KO/TKO. Ultimately, this fight will come down to who can maintain their composure and execute their game plan effectively in the ring.
Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors Boxing Picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing Picks

Boxing Picks
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Face Off

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Picks, Odds And Best Bets For Saturday’s Fight

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 29 2022
Boxing Picks
jake paul vs anderson silva
Top 5 Pennsylvania Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | PA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2022
Boxing Picks
Top 5 Arizona Oklahoma For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | OK Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2022
Boxing Picks
20220913silva
Top 5 Ohio Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | OH Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2022
Boxing Picks
maxresdefault
Top 5 North Dakota Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | ND Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2022
Boxing Picks
jake paul vs anderson silva
Top 5 New Mexico Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | NM Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2022
Boxing Picks
jake-paul-anderson-silva-presser
Top 5 New Hampshire Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | NH Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2022
More News
Arrow to top